Here's Where ofo's Bikes Ended Up

It took a couple of weeks, but we finally know the fate of the remaining ofo bikes in Dallas. For a time after the company decided it just couldn't take Dallas' new bike-share regulations and pulled up stakes, its yellow and black two-wheelers staggered along, still available on the company's app and still taking up space on the city's sidewalks.

No longer, though.

Sunday afternoon, photos of hundreds of the company's bikes, stacked up for recycling at Commercial Metals Co. in South Dallas, began circulating on social media.