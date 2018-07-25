Ofo Left Dallas, But Its Bikes Are Still Here

Ofo, the China-based purveyor of the yellow bikes that overwhelmed Dallas' urban landscape during the fall and spring, announced Thursday that it's getting out of the city.

Dallas' newly passed bike-share rules were too much for the company, said Texas General Manager Everett Weiler, who added that the company had chosen to "re-evaluate markets that present obstacles to new, green transit solutions." Nearly a week later, however, the bikes are still here.

They're still, somehow, everywhere. Stephen Young

There are dozens of them. They're in downtown, Bishop Arts and Far North Dallas. There's a big clump of them south of downtown, near the corner of Harwood and Corinth streets. The bikes are all still available for rent and still waiting for someone to pick them up.