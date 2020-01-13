Robert Jeffress Is Definitely Not Mad About This Video of Evangelicals and the President

First Baptist Dallas Pastor Robert Jeffress has some instructions for all of you out there who might be looking for a little amusement as your week gets rolling: Pay no mind to a new video from a group calling itself the Lincoln Project.

“@ProjectLincoln”—a group of Never Trump losers (in every sense of the word), has released a video mocking President @realDonaldTrump and faith leaders like myself who support him. I’ll discuss on “@LouDobbs Tonight “ at 7 & 10pm ET on @FoxBusiness. Tune in! — Dr. Robert Jeffress (@robertjeffress) January 10, 2020

The Lincoln Project — made up of a group of conservatives who think that Trump is dangerous to their brand and the United States — includes the likes of Kellyanne Conway's husband George Conway and Republican political strategists Steve Schmidt and Rick Wilson. The first ad put out by the group, which you shouldn't watch under any circumstances, is targeted at President Trump's evangelical base.

We've included it below just so you know what to stay away from.

Friday night, Jeffress went on Lou Dobbs' show to talk about how much he doesn't care about the video.