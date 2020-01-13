 


Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Robert Jeffress doesn't want you to watch the included video.
Gage Skidmore

Robert Jeffress Is Definitely Not Mad About This Video of Evangelicals and the President

Stephen Young | January 13, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

First Baptist Dallas Pastor Robert Jeffress has some instructions for all of you out there who might be looking for a little amusement as your week gets rolling: Pay no mind to a new video from a group calling itself the Lincoln Project.

The Lincoln Project — made up of a group of conservatives who think that Trump is dangerous to their brand and the United States — includes the likes of Kellyanne Conway's husband George Conway and Republican political strategists Steve Schmidt and Rick Wilson. The first ad put out by the group, which you shouldn't watch under any circumstances, is targeted at President Trump's evangelical base.

We've included it below just so you know what to stay away from.

Friday night, Jeffress went on Lou Dobbs' show to talk about how much he doesn't care about the video. 

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

