Did Dallas Cops Put Two Protesters in the Hospital?

Protesters marched through downtown Dallas for a third consecutive day Sunday, calling for an end to police mistreatment of black people.

Dallas police are investigating incidents in which police officers used force against two people Sunday, putting both people in the hospital.

Both incidents occurred on Main Street in downtown Dallas during Sunday's protest against police brutality. The first incident happened at 4 p.m. near Pegasus Plaza. The second was at about 7 p.m. near the Bank of America Financial Center.

Dallas police said the two people were seriously injured and required surgery. Police didn't give details about the nature of the incidents.

"We take these matters very seriously," DPD officials said in a statement. "Rest assured, there will be a full investigation and we will continue to keep the public informed on the status of the investigations."

The investigation is being handled by the department's Internal Affairs Division. Officials are asking anyone who has information, photos or videos of the incidents to contact the division at 214-671-3986 or DPDIAD@dallascityhall.com.

Protesters marched through downtown streets for a third consecutive day Sunday, calling for an end to police violence against black people. The protests were sparked by the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died last week after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Earlier Sunday, Dallas police Chief U. Renee Hall announced that the city was enacting a 7 p.m. curfew for downtown and nearby areas. As 7 p.m. approached Sunday, police squad cars approached lines of protesters, warning them the curfew was almost in effect.

“You have to leave the area, or you will be arrested," police said through loudspeakers. "You have been warned … You can no longer protest.”

Protesters ran in several directions, with police cars pursuing them. At 11 p.m., the department announced on Twitter that 76 people had been arrested and jailed and another 45 to 60 had been arrested and were being processed.