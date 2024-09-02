DPD Releases Footage of Corey Cobb-Bey Fatal Shooting

Dallas police have released dash cam footage of the fatal shooting of Corey Cobb-Bey in "an effort to be transparent," a DPD spokesperson said on Monday.
Cobb-Bey, 30, shot and killed officer Darron Burks, 46, on Thursday night just after 10 p.m. in Oak Cliff, before shooting and wounding two additional Dallas officers. Senior Corp. Jamie Farmer was shot in the leg and has since been released from the hospital, while Senior Corp. Karissa David remains in critical but stable condition after being shot in the face by Cobb-Bey.
Deputy Chief William Griffith opens the video with a detailed rundown of the timeline that saw Cobb-Bey flee from the parking lot of the For Oak Cliff community center in the 900 block of East Ledbetter Drive in Dallas to where he eventually stopped his vehicle and got out on the freeway just north of the Business 121 exit of northbound Interstate 35 in Lewisville.
After Griffith's introduction, the video produced by the DPD shows about 40 seconds of footage from the dash cam of one of the police cruisers that chased Cobb-Bey.
"Got a door coming open," the officer inside the vehicle with the dash cam can be heard saying as sirens continue to blare, before adding "he's [Cobb-Bey] coming out with a weapon."
After taking a few steps towards officers, Cobb-Bey took a few steps back to the open driver-side door of his vehicle as multiple officers to the right of the dash cam yell "drop the gun! drop the gun!"
Cobb-Bey steps back towards the officers, waves his left hand in the air as the officer in the vehicle again notes that the suspect is still "has a weapon in hand." After a few more steps toward the officers, Cobb-Bey is hit by bullets fired from multiple officers to the right of the dash cam as he immediately falls to the ground with his body blurred out in the video.
As the video comes to an end, the officer in the vehicle says "roll EMS and shots fired."
Echoing police Chief Eddie Garcia's comments from a Friday press conference, Griffith said the killing was "an execution" and noted in the video that investigators have determined that Burks's murder was premeditated after collecting evidence from Cobb-Bey's social media accounts. Also according to Griffith in the video, this was DPD's fifth officer-involved shooting of 2024, following the shooting following a July stolen vehicle incident involving a suspect being shot by police on Golf Lakes Trail.
Burks was a rookie DPD officer, joining the force only months ago after spending several years as a math teacher at Dallas Can Academies. He also volunteered at Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship church. Visitation for Officer Burks is set for Friday from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Watermark Church in Dallas with the funeral taking place on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Watermark Church.