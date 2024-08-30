UPDATE: Family Identifies Name of DPD Officer Killed in Oak Cliff Shooting

One Dallas police officer is dead and two more are in the hospital after a shooting in Oak Cliff late Thursday night. Darron Burks, 46, has been identified by his family as the officer who was killed, according to the Dallas Morning News.
"Our department is hurting,” Dallas Police Department spokesperson Kristin Lowman said during a press briefing near Methodist Dallas Medical Center. “We have officers who are injured and in the hospital and we have lost one of our own.”
Dallas police chased the suspect who fled in a vehicle, north on Stemmons Freeway into Lewisville. There, police shot and killed the suspect as he reportedly exited his vehicle with “a long gun,” Lowman said, on the freeway near the exit for Business 121. The large section of northbound Stemmons in Lewisville that had been closed off investigators reopened after 7 a.m.
Officers responded to an officer in distress call just after 10 p.m. at a southeast Oak Cliff neighborhood, where they found a DPD officer shot inside of a marked patrol car. According to Ring doorbell security camera footage obtained from a residence by NBC 5, about a dozen shots can be heard in the 900 block of Ledbetter Drive at 10:12 p.m in the parking lot of an Oak Cliff community center where two more officers were shot.
One wounded officer was listed in critical condition and the other as stable as they were being treated at Baylor Medical Center when Lowman spoke just before 4 a.m. on Friday. The department has not yet released the names of the deceased officer or the wounded officers. WFAA has reported that "the officer that was killed was a rookie cop who had just got off of his training for the night," and also that "a female officer had to undergo surgery and is in critical condition, the third officer was shot in the leg and expected to survive, DPD sources said."
According the the Morning News report, Burks graduated from the police academy in December. Before joining the DPD, he reportedly taught math at Texas Can Academies and had graduated from Paul Quinn College in Dallas.
A large number of police gathered outside of the Methodist Dallas emergency room a little after 1 a.m. where footage gathered by local media shows officers embracing each other.
The procession to carry the fallen officer from Methodist Dallas to the medical examiner’s office has begun.— Chris Sadeghi (@chrissadeghi) August 30, 2024
Officers on motorcycle are leading the way while dozens of Dallas PD control cars follow behind.@wfaa pic.twitter.com/RpDpHyPnAg
Video posted to X by WFAA’s Chris Sadeghi at 4:17 a.m. shows a procession led by officers of motorcycles carrying the body of the deceased officer from the hospital to the medical examiner’s office.
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson released a statement Friday morning. Included in his remarks is a note announcing that he is "currently isolating with COVID and will be unable to conduct interviews."
"Dallas has lost a hero," Johnson's statement read in part. "We all grieve with the officer's family today, and we pray for a full and swift recovery for the two officers who were wounded."
Council Member Carolyn King Arnold, who represents the district the officer was killed in, told Jamie Landers of the Dallas Morning News, “No words can describe an officer being murdered like this. It just leaves you speechless.”
August 30, 2024
The initial cause for the officer in distress call remains unknown. Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia is out of town, according to reports, but posted an image of a DPD badge with a black stripe across the front, along with the caption “no words” at 5:07 a.m. According to Lowman, more information from Garcia will be made available later.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.