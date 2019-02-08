Dallas Police Say DNA Ties Uptown Rape Suspect to Multiple Assaults

Early last Friday morning, a woman was raped in an Uptown parking garage as she walked away from her car on the Howell Street garage's first level. Last Friday night, police arrested a suspect matching the description given to them by the victim, thanks to a phoned-in tip.Today, the Dallas Police Department announced that DNA testing tied the suspect to the Howell Street rape and a November 2017 sexual assault.

Police believe Dralon Patterson, 33, exchanged pleasantries with a woman on Hall Street just after midnight Thursday last week. After the two crossed paths, police say, Peterson reversed course, grabbed the victim from behind and showed her a weapon. He then forced the victim back to her car and raped her.