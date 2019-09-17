 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Don't ask how much.EXPAND
Don't ask how much.
Joe Potato/iStock

Dallas Rents Aren’t Exactly Cheap, But They’re Ticking Up Slowly, New Report Says

Stephen Young | September 17, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Paying rent in Dallas isn't getting any easier, according to a new report from RENTCafe, a rental market analysis website, but apartment prices in the city and its surrounding suburbs aren't quite the back-breakers that they are in other parts of the country.

The average Dallas resident renting an apartment in August 2019 paid $1,236 for the privilege, according to rental data compiled from the Yardi Matrix by RENTCafe. In July, renters paid $1,233 for the average Dallas apartment. In August 2018, that average unit cost about $1,185.

Dallas average rent makes it the 12th most expensive of 20 rental "mega-hubs" identified by RENTCafe. Manhattan, as one might expect, is the most expensive hub in which to rent, with an average price of $4,272 per apartment. Indianapolis residents get the benefit of the cheapest apartments in any of the mega-hubs, with an average rent of $876.

Related Stories

Austin is the only hub in Texas with average rents higher than Dallas. Both Fort Worth and Houston see their average monthly rent come in at least $100 cheaper than Dallas.

Those North Texas residents looking for relief from Dallas' rental prices should look to the north, south, east and west, but not too far. Grand Prairie, Irving, Carrollton, Garland and Mesquite all have average rent cheaper than Dallas.

DFW's bedroom communities can't say the same. Average rent in Frisco checks in at $1,367 per month. In Richardson, the average apartment is $20 more expensive per month. Plano's average rental costs $1,330 a month.

While rental prices are slowing as the summer — peak rental season, according to RENTCafe — winds down, demand for apartments is expected to hold up over the coming months.

"Overall, builders and developers are reporting increased confidence in the multifamily market, and demand for new apartment units is still on the rise," Tara Jeffcoat, a senior research analyst at Yardi Matrix says.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >