Readers Respond: Dallas Christian School Coach Arrested for Sexual Assault of a Child

Harmon also volunteered at Trinity Christian Academy, another local Christian private school for several years. In addition to his school positions, Harmon worked for years at Kamp Kanakuk, a Christian summer camp for kids with locations in Missouri and Colorado. Kanakuk has its own troubled history of sexual abuse allegations and arrests.
Investigators suspect the damage Harmon may have caused extends well beyond the cause for his arrest.
“Through the course of this investigation, detectives determined Harmon had been in contact with thousands of children through his work and volunteering,” Dallas police said in a statement. “Detectives have identified additional victims, and believe there may be other victims still not identified.”
If you’re already familiar with the Observer, you’ll be less than shocked to learn our readers have a few thoughts about this story. Many who chimed in with their takes on social media appear to believe that the conservative right should stop thinking of certain folks as pedo groomers and place their focus on a different type of person closer to their own tribe.
From Aida on Instagram:
I would have never expected this from a Christian school shocking 🙄
From Francisco on Facebook:
Kids are in way more danger at Christian camps, schools, or churches than at any drag show
Several social media comments for the article emphasized the troubling history of the summer camp where Harmon had worked.
The nonprofit Speak Out to Stop Child Sex Abuse included a link to a website about the history of abuse at Kanakuk with its comment from X"
@Kanakuk IS NOT SAFE FOR CHILDREN!
Heather on Instagram:
Look into the federal Kanakuk lawsuits. So much SA was covered up at the expense of kids.
Oh yeah, and zero percent of the abusers were drag queens 🙃
Another reader weighed in with a stunningly fact-free observation. Danny from Instagram:
Now do Biden’s pedi performances
The Dallas Police Department said it is "possible" Harmon could face additional charges.
DPD asks anyone with information about Harmon to contact Dallas Police Child Exploitation Squad Detective Eric Seyl at 214-671-4473 or [email protected].