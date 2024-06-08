 Dallas School Coach Arrested for Sexual Assault of a Child | Dallas Observer
Readers Respond: Dallas Christian School Coach Arrested for Sexual Assault of a Child

Few things can provoke the anger of readers the way the arrest of a Christian private school teacher for child sexual assault did.
June 8, 2024
A Dallas man was arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child when he was a local private-school teacher. Our readers have thoughts.
A Dallas man was arrested for alleged sexual assault of a child when he was a local private-school teacher. Our readers have thoughts. Janko Ferlic/Unsplash

A few days ago we published a story about a local man arrested for sexual assault of a child. Matthew Harmon, 46, is out on bond after being booked into Dallas County jail on May 29. He’s accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a teenage student in 2007 at Providence Christian School of Texas, where he worked as a teacher and coach.

Harmon also volunteered at Trinity Christian Academy, another local Christian private school for several years. In addition to his school positions, Harmon worked for years at Kamp Kanakuk, a Christian summer camp for kids with locations in Missouri and Colorado. Kanakuk has its own troubled history of sexual abuse allegations and arrests.

Investigators suspect the damage Harmon may have caused extends well beyond the cause for his arrest.

“Through the course of this investigation, detectives determined Harmon had been in contact with thousands of children through his work and volunteering,” Dallas police said in a statement. “Detectives have identified additional victims, and believe there may be other victims still not identified.”

If you’re already familiar with the Observer, you’ll be less than shocked to learn our readers have a few thoughts about this story. Many who chimed in with their takes on social media appear to believe that the conservative right should stop thinking of certain folks as pedo groomers and place their focus on a different type of person closer to their own tribe.

From Aida on Instagram:

I would have never expected this from a Christian school shocking 🙄

From Francisco on Facebook:

Kids are in way more danger at Christian camps, schools, or churches than at any drag show

Several social media comments for the article emphasized the troubling history of the summer camp where Harmon had worked.

The nonprofit Speak Out to Stop Child Sex Abuse included a link to a website about the history of abuse at Kanakuk with its comment from X"

@Kanakuk IS NOT SAFE FOR CHILDREN!

Heather on Instagram:

Look into the federal Kanakuk lawsuits. So much SA was covered up at the expense of kids.

Oh yeah, and zero percent of the abusers were drag queens 🙃


Another reader weighed in with a stunningly fact-free observation. Danny from Instagram:

Now do Biden’s pedi performances


The Dallas Police Department said it is "possible" Harmon could face additional charges.

DPD asks anyone with information about Harmon to contact Dallas Police Child Exploitation Squad Detective Eric Seyl at 214-671-4473 or [email protected].
Kelly Dearmore is news editor of the Dallas Observer. He’s held the position since November 2022. Since joining the team, Kelly has covered topics such as state and local politics, crime and public safety, education and immigration. A native Texan, Kelly has contributed to other publications including Texas Monthly, Dallas Morning News, Success Magazine and Cowboys & Indians Magazine.
Contact: Kelly Dearmore
