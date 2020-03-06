 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

Thanks to a deal reached Thursday, Luka Doncic and the rest of the Mavs, Stars and Rangers still have a home on YouTube TV.EXPAND
Thanks to a deal reached Thursday, Luka Doncic and the rest of the Mavs, Stars and Rangers still have a home on YouTube TV.
Kevin Winter / Staff

False Alarm: Rangers, Stars, Mavs Games to Stay on YouTube TV

Stephen Young | March 6, 2020 | 4:00am
The waiting, always the hardest part, is over for Dallas sports fans. On Thursday, YouTube TV and Sinclair Broadcasting Group, five days removed from an emergency extension that kept Fox Sports Southwest on the streaming service, agreed to a long-term contract extension.

That means local broadcasts of the Mavericks, Stars and Rangers will remain available to subscribers of the over-the-top television provider.

Sinclair owns each of Fox Sports' 21 regional networks. Thursday's agreement covers 19 of the networks. Fox Sports West and Prime Ticket, both based in California, are not part of the deal.

“We are pleased that YouTube TV was able to agree to terms on 19 of our RSNs and that they will continue to provide subscribers with access to some of the most in-demand sports networks in the nation,” David Gibber, senior vice president and general counsel of Sinclair, said in a statement. “Millions of fans across the country tune in to sports content daily and, at Sinclair, our goal is to make this as widely accessible as possible.”

YouTube TV subscribers received a note from the provider.

"We recently announced that FOX Regional Sports Networks would no longer be available on YouTube TV. We have since come to an agreement with Sinclair that will allow us to continue to carry FOX Regional Sports Networks in select areas," the letter read. "Your access will not be impacted as previously communicated. You will be able to continue to watch live, on demand, or recorded content from your local FOX Regional Sports Network."

Sinclair still sucks.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

