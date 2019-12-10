 


Jim Montgomery coaches the Dallas Stars in October 2018.EXPAND
Jim Montgomery coaches the Dallas Stars in October 2018.
Ronald Martinez / Getty

In Surprise Move, Stars Dump Head Coach Jim Montgomery

Stephen Young | December 10, 2019 | 10:37am
This fall, Dallas Stars head coach Jim Montgomery was in trouble. His team, fresh off a surprise performance in the playoffs, began their 2019-20 campaign 1-7-1, striking a blow to their hope of returning to the postseason. Then Montgomery righted the ship, leading his team to a 16-4-2 record in their next 22 games, placing the Stars solidly in playoff position.

So it was a shock Tuesday morning when Stars general manager Jim Nill announced that the team had fired Montgomery, effective immediately.

"The Dallas Stars expect all of our employees to act with integrity and exhibit professional behavior while working for and representing our organization," Nill said in a statement. "This decision was made due to unprofessional conduct inconsistent with the core values and beliefs of the Dallas Stars and the National Hockey League."

The Stars did not elaborate on Montgomery's conduct.

Prior to his firing, Montgomery had two years and $1.6 million left on his contract, according to ESPN. Interim head coach Rick Bowness, a Montgomery assistant, will lead the Stars in their game against the New Jersey Devils Tuesday night.

We'll update this post if and when more details are available.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

