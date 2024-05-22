What To Know About the Stars Trip to the NHL Western Conference Finals

But we don’t want the somewhat expected nature of the team’s success to overshadow just how impressive this postseason run has been so far. By defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round and then taking care of business against the Colorado Avalanche in the second round, Dallas became the first club in the NHL's expansion era (since 1967) to send the two previous Stanley Cup champions home in the first two rounds of a single postseason.
Now, the Stars are set to take on the Edmonton Oilers, who squeezed past the Vancouver Canucks with a Game 7 win on Monday night. Even though the previous two Cup winners are out, it’s the Stars’ toughest job is upon them. Edmonton features arguably 2 of the top 5 players in the league right now in forwards Conor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.
At the age of 27, McDavid has already loaded up a trophy room with three league MVP awards and five league scoring titles. As daunting as facing Colorado’s dynamic duo of Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon was, it’s not a stretch to say this challenge will be as difficult, if not more so, for the Stars.
Here’s what else to know about the NHL Western Conference Finals:
NHL Western Conference Finals Odds
Before the playoffs started, the Stars were one of the top betting favorites to win the Stanley Cup, with Edmonton getting slightly higher odds. That closeness is still apparent in how the DraftKings sportsbook has Dallas as only the slightest of slight favorites at -125 to Edmonton’s +100.
Before the playoffs began, NHL.com polled its writing staff for predictions. At the time, the Stars were picked by most of the 15 scribes to make it to the WC Finals, and now, that number is higher. Twelve of 15 NHL.com experts now pick Dallas to beat Edmonton. So, sure, why not bet on the local boys to advance to the final round? Just don’t bet on them to win easily or to sweep the Oilers in a quick four games.
What Are the Stars’ Keys to Victory?
At this late point in the playoffs, the Stars simply need to keep rolling. Sure, more scoring punch from their veteran stars Jamie Benn and Joe Pavelski would be welcome, but the continued emergence of Wyatt Johnston, Jason Robertson, Miro Heiskanen and, especially, goalie Jake Oettinger have more than made up for what the aging stars have perhaps been lacking.
According to ESPN, the power play and penalty kill will be crucial elements in this series. Edmonton is a power play powerhouse, while Dallas has a lower-than-ideal penalty kill percentage. That could prove to be problematic for the local team.
“Anyone that's ever wanted to watch a penalty kill's hopes and dreams die just needs to watch the Oilers' power play this postseason,” ESPN’s Ryan S. Clark writes. “They lead the playoffs with a 46.7% success rate. Possessing one of the NHL's most formidable power plays is one of the reasons why the Oilers are within striking distance of a second conference finals appearance in three years. Short-circuiting that power play is critical if this is the matchup for Dallas.”
So, there you go, Stars. Don’t commit penalties and you’ll be fine. Easy enough, right?
When Do the Stars Play?
Thanks to being the top seed, the Stars will have home ice advantage yet again.
- Game 1: Edmonton at Dallas, May 23 (7:30 p.m., TNT)
- Game 2: Edmonton at Dallas, May 25 (7 p.m., TNT)
- Game 3: Dallas at Edmonton, May 27 (7:30 p.m., TNT)
- Game 4: Dallas at Edmonton, May 29 (7:30 p.m., TNT)
- Game 5: Edmonton at Dallas, May 31 (TBD, TNT)*
- Game 6: Dallas at Edmonton, June 2 (TBD, TNT)*
- Game 7: Edmonton at Dallas, June 4 (TBD, TNT) *
*If necessary
How Can I Get Dallas Stars Western Conference Finals Tickets?
Just as tickets for the Dallas Mavericks Western Conference Finals went quickly, so too did seats for this Stars series. Ticketmaster does have verified resale tickets available starting at $115 for Games 1 and 2, which is about $100 less than the lowest price for Mavericks playoff tickets.
Instead of buying tickets, watch the games at one of these local sports bars.