Big D and Texas Leaders React to Israel-Hamas War: 'Gruesome and Evil Acts'

Some 2.3 million residents of Gaza are without electricity amid Israel’s siege of the territory, jeopardizing water and health services there, Reuters reported on Monday morning. The U.S. has shipped firepower to the area to discourage Iran from joining in and to prevent a broader regional war.
Now, as some observers fear that the conflict could spawn an all-out world war, certain Texas leaders are airing their stances on the matter.
On Sunday, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson wrote on his Medium account that the city is backing Israel. He also noted a City Council resolution that declared Big D’s support for the country.
Johnson said he hopes that the move will clearly demonstrate Dallas’ values to the international community.
“The city of Dallas stands with Israel in its fight against Hamas, prays for those who have lost family members and friends, calls for the swift return of all hostages, and hopes for a lasting resolution,” the council’s resolution states.
Prior to the 14-0 resolution vote last week (one member was absent), many locals from the Muslim and Palestinian communities spoke out against the move, according to KERA. Attorney Noor Wadi, who was a member of the mayor’s commission on ethics reform, asked for the resolution to be withdrawn, or at the very least, for council members to vote no.
“I know very well the values that this city stands for and this proposed resolution is far from those values,” Wadi said at the meeting, according to KERA. “Israel is essentially flattening Gaza … this resolution gives those war crimes a rubber stamp of approval.”
The city again clearly spelled out its support for Israel by turning its skyline blue, WFAA reported last Wednesday night. The Omni Hotel, Reunion Tower and Bank of America Plaza were among the noteworthy buildings to change their LED lights in honor of Israel, which counts blue and white as its patriotic colors.
Certain City Council members have tweeted about the conflict, including Adam Bazaldua (District 7) and Jaynie Schultz (District 11).
“The gruesome and evil acts of Hamas continue to be uncovered,” District 12 Council member Cara Mendelsohn wrote on X (formerly Twitter) early Monday morning. “This is not about land disputes or 'resistance' it is simply barbaric terrorism and Jew hatred. Just as society could not function with ISIS, society can't function with Hamas.”
Meanwhile, a peaceful protest in support of Palestine took place in Dallas on Sunday, attracting an estimated 1,000-plus attendees. Demonstrators carried Palestinian flags and conducted a march, with one person telling The Dallas Morning News that the city hasn’t seen a protest of this scale since 2020, when George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police sparked the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement.
One Palestinian protester on Sunday told The News that many in the community have been constantly checking for updates.
“There are so many moments of fear, because people in Gaza have lost power, people’s phones are dying, there are people reporting on the ground that are not even able to update,” she said. “So there’s so much uncertainty.”
Since Hamas’ initial Oct. 7 attack, Israeli air strikes have claimed at least 2,750 Palestinian lives and wounded some 9,700 others on the Gaza Strip, Reuters reported early Monday.
Pro-Palestinian protest in downtown Dallas Texas 🇺🇸 in solidarity with Palestine and the oppressed people of Gaza !! pic.twitter.com/2QxSb8F8Th— Megatron (@Megatron_ron) October 16, 2023
Tension is boiling over across the United States.
On Saturday, a 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy died after being stabbed 26 times by his Chicago-area landlord, and the boy’s mother was also stabbed more than a dozen times but is expected to survive, according to CNN. The landlord reportedly targeted the two tenants because of their Muslim faith.
Meanwhile, antisemitic incidents in the U.S. reportedly hit their highest level last year, including a spike in hate crimes. Now, many people of Jewish descent fear for their safety as the Israel-Hamas war intensifies.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is encouraging residents to “remain vigilant,” warning that the conflict could potentially inspire a rise in attacks against the Jewish community.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz has spoken out on X and on his podcast, saying last week on the Verdict with Ted Cruz that Hamas targeted Israel “simply because they’re Jews.”
The state’s Republican Party is aligned with Cruz in its staunch pro-Israel stance. The Texas GOP recently pre-released a resolution condemning Hamas and advocating for “Israel’s right to exist.”
The @TexasGOP is pre-releasing the following Resolution, which will be formally passed at the Fourth Quarter State Republican Executive Committee Meeting in December. The undersigned 60 SREC members have signed in support of the resolution. #txlege pic.twitter.com/vDZkI1H2TA— Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) October 13, 2023
Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week he's allocating more than $4 million in funding for enhanced security for Jewish schools and synagogues statewide. On Saturday, the Republican shared a photo to X of a partially lowered state flag, writing: “This week, I ordered Texas flags across our state to be lowered to half-staff to honor the lives lost in Israel.”