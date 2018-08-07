The Huffines Twins Are in Russia With Rand Paul for Some Reason

Dallas state Sen. Don Huffines, along with his twin brother and former Dallas County GOP Chairman Phillip, spent much of Monday in Russia. It wasn't a well-publicized trip — both brothers' social media accounts are bereft of any mention of the excursion — but as photos and stories began to populate the wire about U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's conciliatory trip, there were both Huffines' faces.

Former Dallas County Republican Party Chair Phillip Huffines meets with Russian officials on Aug. 6, 2018. Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation

Paul's delegation, according to The Washington Post, met with several Russian senators, including former Russian envoy to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak, a key player in special prosecutor Robert Mueller's investigation into possible collusion between the Russian government and President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Rather than talk about his role on such an important trip, Don Huffines' Facebook page featured a video of him practicing this morning to throw out the first pitch at a Rangers game.