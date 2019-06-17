Dallas Courthouse Shooting Suspect's Facebook Paints Picture of Weeks Prior to Shooting

Brian Clyde's Facebook page is a unnerving as you might expect.

Photos and videos from a Facebook page apparently belonging to Brian Isaack Clyde, the 22-year-old man identified by federal officials as the person who shot up downtown Dallas' Earle Cabell federal courthouse, show the suspected shooter handling a rifle that looks similar to the one he was with which photographed Monday, bragging about owning high-capacity magazines and struggling to hold on to reality.

Clyde's Facebook page includes several photos in which a distinctive heart-shaped tattoo is visible on his left arm. The tattoo matches one described by The Dallas Morning News as having appeared in a photo of the suspected gunman.

Clyde died a short shootout with federal law enforcement agents outside the courthouse.

Suspected Dallas courthouse shooter Brian Clyde's magazines. Brian Clyde via Facebook

In a video posted last week, Clyde shows off his rifle during a rain storm.

On his page, Clyde also expressed anti-federal government rhetoric and a love for gun shows.

Anti-federal government meme from Brian Clyde's Facebook page. Brian Clyde via Facebook

Clyde says he loves gun shows. Brian Clyde via Facebook

Other posts reflect Clyde's mental health struggles.

Meme from Brian Clyde's Facebook. Brian Clyde via Facebook