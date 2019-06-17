 


Brian Clyde's Facebook page is a unnerving as you might expect.
Brian Clyde's Facebook page is a unnerving as you might expect.
Tex Texin

Dallas Courthouse Shooting Suspect's Facebook Paints Picture of Weeks Prior to Shooting

Stephen Young | June 17, 2019 | 1:05pm
Photos and videos from a Facebook page apparently belonging to Brian Isaack Clyde, the 22-year-old man identified by federal officials as the person who shot up downtown Dallas' Earle Cabell federal courthouse, show the suspected shooter handling a rifle that looks similar to the one he was with which photographed Monday, bragging about owning high-capacity magazines and struggling to hold on to reality.

Clyde's Facebook page includes several photos in which a distinctive heart-shaped tattoo is visible on his left arm. The tattoo matches one described by The Dallas Morning News as having appeared in a photo of the suspected gunman.

Clyde died a short shootout with federal law enforcement agents outside the courthouse.

In a video posted last week, Clyde shows off his rifle during a rain storm. 

On his page, Clyde also expressed anti-federal government rhetoric and a love for gun shows. 

Other posts reflect Clyde's mental health struggles. 

Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

