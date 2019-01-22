Dallas' Most Contentious 2017 City Council Election Appears Set for 2019 Rematch

Former Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Monica Alonzo is looking to retake her spot on the Dallas City Council, two years after being unceremoniously dumped out of her District 6 seat in a June 2017 runoff by Omar Narvaez.

While she has apparently yet to speak to the English-language press about her run — Alonzo did not return a call requesting comment, interview or press release Monday — the former council member told Univision last week that she intends to run again for the seat she held between 2011 and 2017. She also posted a photo on Facebook of her trip to Dallas City Hall to pick up her candidate packet.