 Dallas World Cup Final? FIFA To Announce Championship Site Soon | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Sports

The World Cup Final in Arlington? Some Say Yes, but We'll Soon Find Out for Sure

Signs are pointing to North Texas playing host to possibly the biggest sporting event on Earth when the World Cup comes to town in 2026.
January 19, 2024
AT&T Stadium in Arlington will host some of the 2026 World Cup matches, and maybe even the final.
AT&T Stadium in Arlington will host some of the 2026 World Cup matches, and maybe even the final. Trac Vu/Unsplash
Share this:
There’s a good chance the home of the Dallas Cowboys will finally be the scene of a championship team lifting a storied trophy inside its walls. Obviously, we’re not talking about the NFL team that was just bounced from the playoffs, yet again.

North America was named as the host for the 2026 World Cup back in 2018. In 2022, AT&T Stadium in Arlington was chosen as one of the venues to host matches for the World Cup. Now, a report says that Jerryworld is likely to be named as the site for the final match of the 2026 World Cup.

ESPN reported Thursday night that the official announcement from FIFA, world soccer’s governing body, will be made on Feb. 4, but a report from the British neewspaper The Sun says Arlington will be given the prize match for the largest global sporting spectacle.

“SunSport has been told that the home of the Dallas Cowboys has beaten New York’s MetLife Stadium to host the showpiece,” the report states. “The Texan city will also be the main base for FIFA — rather than the other options of New York and Miami.”


The quadrennial FIFA World Cup began in 1930 when Uruguay hosted the inaugural event. Over the years, the tournament has grown in size and prestige. Countries looking to gain entry into the World Cup make their way through a lengthy qualification slate of matches before clinching their spot. As one of the host nations in 2026, the United States men’s team has been granted automatic qualification, along with the teams from Canada and Mexico.

According to ESPN, officials from both North Texas and New York/New Jersey are keeping calm until the final announcement.

“Earlier this week, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy told the Bergen Record/northjersey.com he was under the impression MetLife Stadium, the home of the New York Giants and New York Jets in the NFL, was still in contention to host the final,” the report noted.

AT&T Stadium has hosted a number of high-profile international soccer matches, as well as the NCAA Men’s Final Four and the NFL Super Bowl in 2011. Later this year, Arlington will be one of the host cities for the CONMEBOL Copa America men's soccer tournament with teams from South America, including reigning World Cup champion Argentina, as well as the United States. 
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Kelly Dearmore is the News Editor for the Observer. His work has appeared in Texas Monthly, Success, Dallas Morning News and Cowboys & Indians, among other outlets. He lives in Carrollton with his wife, kids and angelic mother-in-law.

Trending

Hillcrest Road Closure the Latest DART Silver Line Headache for Dallas

News

Hillcrest Road Closure the Latest DART Silver Line Headache for Dallas

By Kelly Dearmore
116,259 Dallas Households Could Soon Be Without Affordable Connectivity

News

116,259 Dallas Households Could Soon Be Without Affordable Connectivity

By Jacob Vaughn
'Several Critical Failures': DOJ Releases Report on Uvalde Law Enforcement Response

News

'Several Critical Failures': DOJ Releases Report on Uvalde Law Enforcement Response

By Kelly Dearmore
West Dallas Resident Files Lawsuit To Try To Run Shingle Factory Out of Town

Courts

West Dallas Resident Files Lawsuit To Try To Run Shingle Factory Out of Town

By Jacob Vaughn
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation