The World Cup Final in Arlington? Some Say Yes, but We'll Soon Find Out for Sure

North America was named as the host for the 2026 World Cup back in 2018. In 2022, AT&T Stadium in Arlington was chosen as one of the venues to host matches for the World Cup. Now, a report says that Jerryworld is likely to be named as the site for the final match of the 2026 World Cup.
ESPN reported Thursday night that the official announcement from FIFA, world soccer’s governing body, will be made on Feb. 4, but a report from the British neewspaper The Sun says Arlington will be given the prize match for the largest global sporting spectacle.
“SunSport has been told that the home of the Dallas Cowboys has beaten New York’s MetLife Stadium to host the showpiece,” the report states. “The Texan city will also be the main base for FIFA — rather than the other options of New York and Miami.”
The quadrennial FIFA World Cup began in 1930 when Uruguay hosted the inaugural event. Over the years, the tournament has grown in size and prestige. Countries looking to gain entry into the World Cup make their way through a lengthy qualification slate of matches before clinching their spot. As one of the host nations in 2026, the United States men’s team has been granted automatic qualification, along with the teams from Canada and Mexico.
According to ESPN, officials from both North Texas and New York/New Jersey are keeping calm until the final announcement.
“Earlier this week, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy told the Bergen Record/northjersey.com he was under the impression MetLife Stadium, the home of the New York Giants and New York Jets in the NFL, was still in contention to host the final,” the report noted.
AT&T Stadium has hosted a number of high-profile international soccer matches, as well as the NCAA Men’s Final Four and the NFL Super Bowl in 2011. Later this year, Arlington will be one of the host cities for the CONMEBOL Copa America men's soccer tournament with teams from South America, including reigning World Cup champion Argentina, as well as the United States.