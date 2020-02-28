 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

Gonna be a little harder for Rangers fans to find Joey Gallo's smiling face on their TVs in 2020.EXPAND
Gonna be a little harder for Rangers fans to find Joey Gallo's smiling face on their TVs in 2020.
Kelly Gavin/Texas Rangers
Kelly Gavin/Texas Rangers

Dallas YouTube TV Subscribers Hit With Sports Blackout

Stephen Young | February 28, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

The notices began filing into YouTube TV's subscribers' inboxes Thursday morning, just after, or just before, the streaming TV service sent out a preemptive tweet.

"Starting February 29, 2020," the email's third paragraph read, "you will no longer be able to watch live, on demand, or recorded content from your local FOX Regional Sports Network or YES Network."

And just like that, the collective hearts of cord-cutters across DFW dropped.

(Full disclosure: I'm a YouTube TV subscriber and I am, let's say, not happy about this news.)

Barring further negotiations, Dallas sports fans who are among YouTube TV's two million subscribers will no longer be able to watch the Mavericks, Stars or Rangers live.

Asked by the Observer about whether negotiations were ongoing between Google, which is YouTube TV's parent company, and Sinclair, the owner of Fox Sports' regional affiliates, Google sent us a word-for-word copy of the email they sent to subscribers.

Sinclair, the archconservative media conglomerate behind one of comedian John Oliver's best-ever bits, said in a statement that they offered YouTube TV "the best terms under which their competitors carry our Regional Sports Networks."

"Unfortunately, they alone decided to drop these channels citing 'rising costs' despite our offer to actually lower the fees they pay us," said Ronn Torossian, a Sinclair spokesman. "We also offered to continue negotiating under a short-term extension so that their subscribers could continue to watch their favorite hometown teams. They’ve not yet responded to this offer.

"Given the ease with which YouTube TV subscribers can drop the service and switch providers, we are surprised that they’ve chosen this course. At the very least, you have to imagine YouTube TV will be receiving lots of questions from subscribers asking about how much they intend to lower the subscription fee given that they are removing some of the most popular and in-demand programming they carry."

Since June 2019, Sling TV and Dish Network have also dropped Fox Sports' regional networks, leaving Dallas sports fans looking to keep the channels need to subscribe to Hulu with Live TV, their local cable provider — Spectrum for most Dallas residents — AT&T U-Verse, AT&T Now with Live TV (at the $80 subscription level at least) or DirecTV.

Given Sinclair's repeated struggles to negotiate contracts, there's no telling how long before those providers face their own issues carrying the networks.

Just 28 days until the Rangers' season opener in Seattle. Who knows how many fans will be able to watch it.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

