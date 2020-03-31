Here’s What You Need to Know About How the Coronavirus Is Affecting DART

DART's going to keep rolling, for now, at least — but with some schedule changes.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit is going to keep going amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the agency announced Monday, but it plans to cut back service. Beginning Monday, April 6, each of the agency's light-rail lines will run every 20 minutes on weekdays, a cut from typical service, and many buses will see a decrease in rush-hour frequency. Two weekday bus routes will be suspended until further notice.

Weekend services will be unaffected, according to DART. The changes are an attempt to match services with demand, which has fallen dramatically as people have begun to heed official advice and stay home as much as possible.

"While DART ridership has fallen since the outbreak, DART remains committed to providing services for North Texas riders who rely on buses and trains to get to jobs, stores and medical appointments," DART said in a press release. "This includes the many transit dependent first responders who continue to keep us safe during the ongoing pandemic."

A brief survey of bus schedules shows rush-hour frequency basically cut in half for several popular routes. Route 155, which connects downtown and South Dallas, will no longer be running, along with route 887 in Rowlett. Route 155 riders can ride route 554, according to DART, and route 887 riders can use the agency's on-demand service, GoLink.

In addition to the service changes, the indoor seating areas at DART's transfer centers and train stations will remain closed in order to promote social distancing. DART also recommends riders leave an open seat between themselves and their fellow passengers whenever possible, stay off the system if you're feeling sick and avoid large gatherings.

DART says it will consider further changes or suspensions as circumstances dictate.