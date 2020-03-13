Dear Ken Paxton, Please Make Alex Jones Shut Up Before Somebody Gets Killed

Alex Jones is out here trying to get people killed.

The Austin-based conspiracy theorist got arrested for drunk driving this week after his wife called Austin cops to report a domestic disturbance. On Infowars, Jones' dystopian nightmare of a website, the man who disputed whether the Sandy Hook massacre actually happened said he was “caught up in a Travis Co. DWI dragnet.” Whatever.

Somehow, allegedly driving drunk might not be the most dangerous thing Jones has done this week.

Jones is shilling for toothpaste he says kills coronavirus.

"I’m not going to belabor this, I’m just going to tell you that for just your daily life and your gums and your teeth for regular viruses and bacteria, the patented nanosilver we have, the Pentagon has come out and documented and Homeland Security has said this stuff kills the whole SARS-corona family at point blank range," Jones said. "Well of course it does, it kills every virus. But they found that. This is 13 years ago. And the Pentagon uses the product we have. And the product we have in private label is about to be in Walmart, coming up. They’ve just ordered a massive crap ton, not the one they have, but this even better one that we have. So I’m just saying we’re always cutting edge, thank to God. I just go with the research, go with the spirit and we always have it. The nanosilver toothpaste in the Superblue with the tea tree and the iodine that’s — the Superblue is amazing. And then we have the whitening toothpaste that has the nanosilver and a lot more as well. Those are both excellent, they are at InfowarsStore.com, they’re still discounted despite all the hell breaking loose."

The toothpaste's product page says it hasn't been evaluated by the FDA and isn't meant to treat any disease, but you know what that's worth.

A lot of what Jones says is funny — in a "the world has gone to hell and there's nothing we can do about it" sort of way — but this is not. This is going to get one of his fanboys hurt.

Attorney General Ken Paxton, we know you're out there, even if you didn't respond to our question about Jones today. Please do something about this before someone infected with the coronavirus who's been careful enough to brush their teeth with this stuff goes to visit their grandmother in the nursing home.

I ordered Alex Jones to immediately stop selling & marketing products as a treatment or cure for #coronavirus on his website.



If he doesn't cease & desist these activities immediately, I won't hesitate to take legal action & hold him accountable for the harm he’s caused. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) March 12, 2020

The New York attorney general has already fired the first shot against Jones. In Missouri, Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt has sued televangelist Jim Bakker over a similarly phony product.

It's time for someone in Jones' home state to stand up against this crap.