Is Your Student's School District Closing for the Total Eclipse?

Brace yourselves: A total solar eclipse is nigh.
Dallas residents are in for a rare treat; 1878 was the last time that a total eclipse hit the region, according to WFAA. And it won’t happen again for another 300-ish years.
DFW is pretty much the perfect place for viewing since we’ll reportedly witness the longest stretch of totality in the entire nation at 4.5 minutes.
What Is a Total Solar Eclipse?
North America will undergo a full-on solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, one that will pass over the United States, Canada and Mexico, according to NASA. Total eclipses unfold when the sun’s disk gets blocked by the movement of the moon, producing a shift in light.
Those who watch can count on seeing a darkened sky, akin to how it would appear at dusk or dawn, NASA notes.
But you'll need to take precautions. Be sure to wear specialized glasses when viewing the phenomenon to protect your precious eyeballs. (Maybe someone should remind the GOP presidential primary frontrunner, who risked his retinas during the last eclipse in 2017.)
Some North Texas schools are marking the stellar occasion by shuttering for the day, but others plan to proceed as (more or less) usual. Here's what to expect from several Dallas-area districts:
Dallas ISD
Dallas ISD noted in a September news blog entry that it will be handing out 2,000 pairs of protective glasses so that certain students can take in the historic eclipse. Environmental Education Center Director Mark Broughton had applied for a grant to help middle school kids enjoy the event.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience for everybody, including the students,” Broughton said, according to Dallas ISD's The Hub. “But you have to wear solar viewing glasses of some sort to look at the sun that day.”
The blog post mentioned that Broughton had hoped to boost the supply of glasses by applying for other grants.
Dallas ISD didn’t provide the Observer with its official plans for April 8 before publication time.
Fort Worth ISD
Eclipse happenings are percolating over in Fort Worth ISD. Communications coordinator Cesar Padilla told the Observer via email that community partners donated viewing glasses to the district.
During a professional learning day on Feb. 19, the district will help teachers prepare for the eclipse. Each campus and additional offices will receive glasses next month.
Padilla said that ahead of the event, Fort Worth ISD will “provide choice boards with activities and options for things to do in class.” He continued:
“On the day we will have a viewing event:
- Each campus is designating an Eclipse Designee to manage the campus event
- The designee will be given instructions and manage expectations for the day
- Totality- 1:40 - 1:43 p.m.; Everyone should be outside from about 1:30 - 1:45 p.m.
- Return to classes, and facilitate discussions around observations; choice board lessons will have activities for after the event.”
This district has decided to cancel school on April 8. Ennis ISD, roughly 40 miles south of Dallas, recently announced that it would cease operations for the day.
Ennis ISD
In explaining their reasoning, officials said that they predict plenty of students and staff will be absent because of the eclipse. Municipal leaders, meanwhile, are bracing for an influx of around 200,000 tourists in the city of fewer than 23,000 given that Ennis sits “directly on the eclipse’s center line,” according to The Dallas Morning News.
Other Texas districts that reportedly plan to close include Johnson City, Dripping Springs, Kerrville, Temple, Midway and Killeen ISDs.
Denton ISD
Communications coordinator Reece Waddell told the Observer last week that as of now, Denton ISD will not be amending its schedule or closing on account of the eclipse.
“However, the district has received a donation of 35,000 eclipse glasses from the Perot Museum of Nature and Science that will be distributed to students across the district,” he said via email.
Arlington ISD
Classes will remain rockin’ and rollin’ as scheduled over in Arlington ISD, said Anita J. Foster, executive director of marketing and communications.
Plano ISD
“For April 8, Plano ISD has purchased solar eclipse glasses for students and staff,” wrote Zoheb Hassanali, assistant director of communications, public relations and social media. “The district has provided campuses with guidance on safely viewing the eclipse and connecting it with curriculum.”