Every Mass Shooting in Texas in 2025

Texas had 31 mass shootings last year, according to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), second to California’s 34.
There isn’t one definition of “mass shooting” that has been adopted across the board. For example, the FBI defines a mass shooting as a shooting incident in which four or more people are murdered, not just shot. The GVA, a nonprofit research group that collects reports of gun violence events from more than 7,500 law enforcement, media and government sources to provide real-time information on its website, has a different take on how to define a mass shooting than the FBI does.
Mass Shootings are, for the most part, an American phenomenon. While they are generally grouped together as one type of incident they are several different types including public shootings, bar/club incidents, family annihilations, drive-by, workplace and those which defy description but with the established foundation definition being that they have a minimum of four victims shot, either injured or killed, not including any shooter who may also have been killed or injured in the incident.
As for the first four months of 2025, Texas has registered the most mass shootings of any state, with Louisiana and California just slightly behind.
Here are all the mass shootings in Texas in 2025 so far (as of Aug. 29, according to the Gun Violence Archive):Jan. 1: Dallas, 2900 block of St. George Drive
Victims Killed: 1; Victims Injured: 3
Jan. 14: Houston, 12867 Greens Bayou St.
Victims Killed: 2; Victims Injured: 2
Jan. 22: San Antonio, 18777 Stone Oak Parkway
Victims Killed: 0; Victims Injured: 1; Suspects Killed: 1
Jan. 26: Amarillo, 709 S. Polk St.
Victims Killed: 1; Victims Injured: 8
Feb. 24: Dallas, Canada Drive and Gulden Lane
Victims Killed: 3; Victims Injured: 2
March 2: Houston, 3333 Raleigh St.
Victims Killed: 0; Victims Injured: 5
March 23: Houston, 6419 Hillcroft St.
Victims Killed: 0; Victims Injured: 6
March 30: Austin, 215 E. 6th St.
Victims Killed: 0; Victims Injured: 5
March 31: San Antonio, 10227 Ironside Drive
Victims Killed: 0; Victims Injured: 4; Suspects Killed: 1
April 12: Crosby, 13203 Crosby Lynchburg Rd.
Victims Killed: 1; Victims Injured: 6
April 15: Dallas, 5520 Langdon Rd.
Victims Killed: 0; Victims Injured: 4
April 18: Garland, 3820 W. Walnut St.
Victims Killed: 1; Victims Injured: 3
April 20: Houston, 12929 Nyack Drive
Victims Killed: 0; Victims Injured: 4
May 4: Houston, 6000 block of Cherry Hill Ave.
Victims Killed: 1; Victims injured: 15
May 22: McKinney, 7560 State Highway 121
Victims Killed: 1; Victims Injured: 3
June 5: Dallas, 3412 S. Malcolm X Blvd.
Victims Killed: 0; Victims Injured: 7
June 28: Austin, 900 E. Braker Lane
Victims Killed: 0; Victims Injured: 4
July 5: Dallas, S. Good Latimer Expressway and Canton Street
Victims Killed: 1; Victims Injured: 4
July 5: Lubbock, 2902 Parkway Drive
Victims Killed: 0; Victims Injured: 5; Suspects Killed: 1
July 12: Round Rock, 1401 A W Grimes Blvd.
Victims Killed: 2; Victims Injured: 2
July 13: Houston, 6502 Dixie Drive
Victims Killed: 2; Victims Injured: 13
Aug. 9: Midland, 610 E Industrial Ave.
Victims Killed: 0; Victims injured: 4