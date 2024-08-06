First West Nile Virus Death of 2024 Reported in Dallas County

“We are deeply saddened by this loss,” said Dr. Philip Huang, director of DCHHS, in a statement. “This heartbreaking tragedy underscores the critical importance of safeguarding against mosquito bites, which can transmit several diseases including WNV.
The patient was a female resident of the 75230 ZIP code with “underlying health conditions,” according to the statement. Her identity is not being released by the county.
Huang also noted that with “mosquito activity remaining high in Dallas County, we urge residents to follow "the Four Ds" to protect themselves.”
As explained to the Observer in 2023 when cases of WNV began popping up in Dallas County, a DCHHS spokesperson noted that “the four Ds” as:
DEET: Whenever outside, use insect repellents that have the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents, and always follow label instructions.
DRESS: Wear long, loose and light-colored clothing outside.
DRAIN: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.
DUSK to DAWN: Limit your time outdoors from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.
Such preventative steps are perhaps more important as there is no vaccine for WNV. According to DCHHS, severe WNV infections can cause neurologic complications such as encephalitis, while milder symptoms might include fever, headache and muscle aches.
Thirteen people reportedly died from WNV in Texas in 2023. In July, CNN published an article stating that “[e]arly West Nile activity may point to a once-in-a-decade spike in infections.” According to the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been more than 100 cases of WNV in the U.S. in 2024, with 18 being reported in Texas.