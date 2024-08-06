 First West Nile Virus Death of 2024 Reported in Dallas County | Dallas Observer
First West Nile Virus Death of 2024 Reported in Dallas County

The patient was a female and had underlying symptoms.
August 6, 2024
Infected mosquitoes transfer West Nile Virus.
Infected mosquitoes transfer West Nile Virus. Photo by Michel Boulé on Unsplash

A Dallas County resident has died from West Nile virus (WNV), according to Dallas County Health and Human Services. The death, announced on Tuesday, is the first to result from WNV in Dallas County in 2024.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss,” said Dr. Philip Huang, director of DCHHS, in a statement. “This heartbreaking tragedy underscores the critical importance of safeguarding against mosquito bites, which can transmit several diseases including WNV.

The patient was a female resident of the 75230 ZIP code with “underlying health conditions,” according to the statement. Her identity is not being released by the county.

Huang also noted that with “mosquito activity remaining high in Dallas County, we urge residents to follow "the Four Ds" to protect themselves.”

As explained to the Observer in 2023 when cases of WNV began popping up in Dallas County, a DCHHS spokesperson noted that “the four Ds” as:

DEET: Whenever outside, use insect repellents that have the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents, and always follow label instructions.

DRESS: Wear long, loose and light-colored clothing outside.

DRAIN: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.

DUSK to DAWN: Limit your time outdoors from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Such preventative steps are perhaps more important as there is no vaccine for WNV. According to DCHHS, severe WNV infections can cause neurologic complications such as encephalitis, while milder symptoms might include fever, headache and muscle aches.

Thirteen people reportedly died from WNV in Texas in 2023. In July, CNN published an article stating that “[e]arly West Nile activity may point to a once-in-a-decade spike in infections.” According to the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been more than 100 cases of WNV in the U.S. in 2024, with 18 being reported in Texas.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Kelly Dearmore is news editor of the Dallas Observer. He’s held the position since November 2022. Since joining the team, Kelly has covered topics such as state and local politics, crime and public safety, education and immigration. A native Texan, Kelly has contributed to other publications including Texas Monthly, Dallas Morning News, Success Magazine and Cowboys & Indians Magazine.
Contact: Kelly Dearmore
