Red Tape, Government Mistakes and an Endless Wait: One Man’s Struggle to Gain U.S. Asylum

Residents of other countries fleeing persecution are free to seek asylum in the United States.

For years, Michael, a journalist, wrote about political corruption and injustice afflicting the Kurdish people in the Middle East, where he was born. A Kurd himself, he covered social and legal issues and human rights abuses for several news outlets.

But then attempts to silence him started: intimidation, trips to court and orders to stop or he would be punished.

Even after the threats started, he kept writing. Serious, systemic corruption can be as bad for citizens of a country as genocide, he believes.

“If you have genocide you will destroy a lot of people. And if you have big corruption, same thing. You will destroy a lot of people,” he said.

"Kurdistan" is an ethnic region spread across four states, whose residents have long been discriminated against by the governments of the countries in which they reside. Michael asked the Observer not to use his real name or specify exactly where he's from, because he worries about family back home.

In 2014, convinced he would be killed if he stayed in his home, Michael left his parents, brothers and sisters and came to the United States, choosing this country because of its reputation for freedom and law.

“Everywhere when you talk about America, right away they want to think about democracy, they gonna think about system," he said. "So because of that I came to here, and I thought we had system and law and immigration will treat with me based on law."

Journalists who are critical of regional and state governments often face retribution for speaking up, said Günes Murat Tezcür, the director of the Kurdish Political Studies Program at the University of Central Florida.

In 1948, the United Nations enshrined asylum as a fundamental human right with its Universal Declaration of Human Rights, stating, “Everyone has the right to seek and to enjoy in other countries asylum from persecution.”

But Michael's story is an example of just how difficult it's become for asylum seekers to reach the safety theoretically afforded by those words. In Michael's case, miscommunication, red tape, government errors and delays left him unable to earn a living. Advocates agree that while Michael's case is an extreme example, many asylum seekers face multiple complicated hurdles when they try to navigate the system.

When Michael arrived in the U.S., he invoked that right for asylum in Seattle. He knew just three words of English: taxi, hotel and SIM card, and had with him enough money, collected from family and friends, to live off of for a little while. He set about teaching himself English and tried to work through the U.S. asylum process.

Those seeking asylum in the U.S. must show proof of a credible threat back home. Claims take months or years to process, but while their cases wend through the American legal system, asylum seekers can apply for a work permit, which will allow them to earn income while they wait for a decision.

U.S. immigration regulations require asylum seekers to wait six months after filing for asylum before applying for a work permit, which then takes another few months to process. But Michael has been waiting for his permit for years, tangled up in a system that has left him unable to support himself.

A proposed rule change, announced last month by the federal government, could make situations like his a whole lot worse. The new rule would require asylum seekers wait a full year after applying for asylum before even applying to work.

In Seattle, Michael waited for his work permit to come in the mail. Months later, it was denied, erroneously, on the grounds that he had not waited long enough to apply, according to his attorney, Martha Penturf. He waited 164 days, 14 more than the required 150, she said. He reapplied and continued to wait. Eventually, he traveled to Texas.

After two years in this country with no work permit and no way to earn a living legally, Michael ran out of money.

Desperate, he decided to try to start over in Canada.

Canada Closes the Door



Without a visa to enter Canada, Michael walked to the border and applied for asylum.

He is not a lawbreaker, he said, slowly, making sure each word comes out clearly. He just didn’t think he had any other options.

“I don't like to do anything illegally, but it was for survive. When I went there, I didn't connect with any smuggler or anything like that,” he said.

In Canada, his asylum claim was denied because he had a pending claim in the United States. The U.S. and Canada have an agreement that asylum seekers entering one of the two countries from the other can be sent back to the first country.

Not long after Michael arrived in Canada, the call came. A friend back in Texas had received Michael’s work permit in the mail.

On the phone, his friends assured him that if he came to the U.S. border with his work permit, border officials would let him back into the country. Finally he would be able to work. Plus, they said, if he came back, in six months he’d get a green card too. The friend in Texas mailed him the work permit.

Convinced that he could finally work in America, when his permit arrived, Michael tucked it in his pocket and headed for the border. As he got there, he was pulled aside by border agents. He told them his story. But they said there was nothing they could do, they would have to take him to a detention center in Washington state.

Michael recalls them taking the work permit and tearing it up. His asylum case was canceled too. He begged to be allowed to stay in Canada, promising not to try to enter the U.S. again. The men said no.