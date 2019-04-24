 


Flooding in Dallas Love Field Parking Garage Leaves Cars Submerged
Flooding in Dallas Love Field Parking Garage Leaves Cars Submerged

Silas Allen | April 24, 2019 | 2:08pm
Even on a good day, dealing with airport parking is nobody's favorite part of a trip.

On Wednesday morning, some travelers at Dallas Love Field encountered an extra headache on top of the typical ones.

A round of heavy rain Tuesday night and Wednesday morning flooded the ground floor of Garage A, leaving dozens of vehicles under water. WFAA posted the video to YouTube:


As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, the airport had received 3.6 inches of rain in the past 24 hours, according to TexMesonet. Dallas city officials said crews are working to pump flood water out of the garage. With more rain in the forecast, lower-level ground transportation will remain closed through the end of the day, officials said.

