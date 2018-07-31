Rising Rents and Low-Wage Pay Put Burden on Dallas Renters

To afford the average two-bedroom apartment rent in Dallas without spending 30 percent of monthly income on rent, a renter must make at least $56,743 a year, according to an annual report by SmartAsset, a financial information website.

The median rate for a two-bedroom Dallas apartment, SmartAsset found, is about $1,324 per month. The report, which is among several SmartAsset produces each year, fits into a nationwide discussion about the increasingly severe issue of Americans being considered "cost burdened," meaning they spend over 30 percent of their monthly income on rent, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Just last week, Sen. Kamala Harris, a Democrat from California, introduced a bill that would amend the federal tax code to give tax credits to people who spend more than 30 percent of their monthly income toward rent payments. The Los Angeles Times wrote about it grimly, saying that it had little chance of becoming law, because it posed an additional, expensive burden on taxpayers, and because its efforts target the wrong areas of the rent problem. Nonetheless it is one of the first national efforts to address a growing crisis of people being bogged down by rising rent costs.