Gov. Abbott's Migrant Bus Effort Marred by 'Chaos' in LA, NYC

Texas has bused over 36,000 migrants to sanctuary cities to provide relief to overwhelmed Texas border towns:



➡️ Over 11,400 to DC

➡️ Over 13,700 to NYC

➡️ Over 7,200 to Chicago

➡️ Over 2,600 to Philadelphia

➡️ Over 1,100 to Denver

➡️ Over 530 to LA