 How Texas Migrant Buses Affect Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

News

Gov. Abbott's Migrant Bus Effort Marred by 'Chaos' in LA, NYC

The governor insists that the effort is necessary amid federal inaction. Civil rights groups in liberal-led cities nationwide are condemning him for using migrants as political pawns.
September 21, 2023
Immigrants are being bused to liberal-led cities across the U.S., including New York.
Immigrants are being bused to liberal-led cities across the U.S., including New York. Photo by Gautam Krishnan on Unsplash
Share this:
Angelica Salas remembers seeing the migrants’ faces as they arrived by bus to the nation’s capital. To Salas, who just happened to be in Washington, D.C., at the time, the passengers looked lost and confused.

Salas is the executive director of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles. She knew that her city could be the next location for Gov. Greg Abbott's much-maligned political stunt of busing migrants from Texas to cities in other states.

“We have to be prepared, and we have to have an organized way by which to receive these individuals, many of whom are children, in order for us not to put people in peril,” she recalled thinking to herself that day.

Sure enough, hundreds of migrants would soon be sent from Texas to the City of Angels.

Since last year, Abbott has broadcast efforts to bus migrants to liberal-led areas across the country. He recently bragged on social media that the number of sanctuary city-bound immigrants had surpassed 36,000, including more than 530 people who'd been carted to LA.
Abbott insists that the busing is necessary because of a lack of federal action. He’s pointed to Texas county officials who say that they’re overwhelmed by the number of immigrants streaming in.

But civil rights groups have blasted the Lone Star governor for what they view as an inhumane act of political theater.

CHIRLA developed an emergency operation to receive Texas-bused migrants, some of whom don’t have any local contacts when they arrive, Salas said.

There is very little notice that a bus is en route, she added. Sometimes they’ll be lucky to have 24 hours to prepare; Abbott’s plan is steeped in “randomness and chaos.”

Salas said one bus will hold an average of 45 people, many of them children and even some elderly folks pushing 80. Certain migrants have been very sick and have endured trauma.

To Salas, it was “extremely cruel” for Texas to send more than three dozen migrants to LA last month as Southern California was battered by Tropical Storm Hilary.

“They're just very vulnerable human beings who are trying to get to their loved ones and to safety.” – Angelica Salas, CHIRLA

tweet this

Fewer than 200 of the roughly 530 immigrants sent to LA so far had intended for that city to be their final destination, Salas told the Observer last week. CHIRLA works to help them get to their intended locale, including cities like San Francisco and San Diego or states like Colorado, Nevada and Utah.

“None of the people on the bus realize that they are part of a ‘political protest,’ if he wants to call it that. They don't know,” Salas said. “They're just very vulnerable human beings who are trying to get to their loved ones and to safety.”

In June, dozens of migrants arrived in Los Angeles after reportedly spending 23 hours on a bus without food or water, one CHIRLA representative told reporters at the time.

Abbott’s office didn’t return a request for comment, but a spokesperson told The Guardian this summer that every bus is “stocked with food and water and makes stops along the trip to refuel and switch drivers.

“Migrants are allowed to purchase any needed provisions or disembark at any of these stops, as they have been processed and released by the federal government,” the spokesperson said, adding that the state will continue the bus trips “to provide relief to our overwhelmed border towns.”
Philadelphia is another city that has witnessed an influx of migrants from Texas. Since November, officials there have counted nearly 2,500 asylum seekers and 60 buses, a spokesperson for the city told the Observer via email last week. Arrivals frequently occur without any advance notice or coordination by Texas officials.

Philly-bound migrants are welcomed by the city’s public health department and the offices of immigrant affairs and emergency management, the spokesperson continued. Nonprofit partners and local hospitals are also involved and offer services such as:

  • "Emergency health screening,
  • Temporary respite,
  • Food and water,
  • Legal consultation and orientation,
  • Relocation support to other destinations,
  • Social services,
  • Case management,
  • On-site language interpretation."

“Philadelphians recognize the arrival of asylum seekers as a strength,” the spokesperson added. “That is why countless residents and community partners have continued to come forward generously and compassionately to offer a helping hand since the first bus arrived in Philadelphia last fall.”

Abbott has also boasted of sending more than 1,100 people to Denver, where our sister publication, Westword, reported that the number of migrants living there has risen, likely in part because of Texas’ buses.

Denver would usually encounter one bus per week, but that number has recently tripled.

"The bus coming from Texas, I feel like because that's been more consistent and happening more often, maybe we see the increase," the leader of a Denver nonprofit told Westword. "And then families with children, you don't have one individual, you usually have four, five, six people to a family. It's not abundant, but if you have three families, that's 18 people that are staying."

New York City, meanwhile, has seen more than 13,700 migrants, according to Abbott’s recent estimate.

Murad Awawdeh, executive director of the New York Immigration Coalition, echoed other advocates’ claims of the bus effort being uncoordinated, telling the Observer that many of his city’s arrivals didn’t want to come to New York. Some immigrants even intended to go to different parts of Texas, where they had family and friends.

“Governor Abbott continues to be a disingenuous xenophobe and bigot who is preying on individuals seeking refuge and safety in the United States and seeking asylum, which is their legal right based on U.S. law and international law,” he said. “I just feel bad for our siblings in Texas who have to deal with a person like that day in and day out.”

Awawdeh said that the people who step off the bus in New York want to ensure they’re following the process and not damaging their immigration cases. After getting situated, they seek to apply for work authorization so they can be self-sufficient and provide for their families.

No one usually flees their home country because they feel safe, he said.

“I think that that's the piece that people need to really sit on right now, is like: What would force you to leave your home?” Awawdeh continued. “The only reason why you would leave is if you feel unsafe, or you feel that your life is threatened, and that you need to do this arduous journey to support yourself and your family — to be able to literally live your life.”
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Simone Carter is a staff news reporter at the Dallas Observer who graduated from the University of North Texas' Mayborn School of Journalism. Her favorite color is red, but she digs Miles Davis' Kind of Blue.
Contact: Simone Carter

Trending

Here's a List of the 438 Books Banned in Texas Schools

Education

Here's a List of the 438 Books Banned in Texas Schools

By Simone Carter
Fired Dallas Paramedic Who Kicked Mentally Ill Man Tries to Get Job Back

News

Fired Dallas Paramedic Who Kicked Mentally Ill Man Tries to Get Job Back

By Jacob Vaughn
West Dallas Group Accuses the City of 'Environmental Racism' in Complaint

Housing

West Dallas Group Accuses the City of 'Environmental Racism' in Complaint

By Jacob Vaughn
Following Paxton Acquittal, the Republican Civil War Grows More Intense

News

Following Paxton Acquittal, the Republican Civil War Grows More Intense

By Kelly Dearmore
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation