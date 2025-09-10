How to Get World Cup Tickets Starting Today

For fans of the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the suspense of the 2026 tournament hasn’t been whether the club will qualify for the tournament or not, since host countries automatically qualify. No, at this point in time, we need to know if and how we can get tickets to the matches.
Today is the day you can start putting action behind your World Cup hopes and dreams, as ticket sales begin Wednesday with a 10-day presale lottery, offering fans the chance to grab up to four tickets for as many as 10 matches.
But that’s not all! Two other presale phases will arrive later: the first from late October to early December and a final first-come, first-served phase after the World Cup draw, when group stage matches are announced in early December. FIFA reportedly expects about one million tickets to be available in this initial presale.
The first AT&T Stadium World Cup match is scheduled for June 14. A month later, the home of the Dallas Cowboys will host one of the semi-final matches on July 14. Not only will Texas soccer lovers have nine matches to catch in Arlington, but Houston is set to host seven matches at NRG Stadium. The American men will play their first match of the tournament in Los Angeles on June 12.
How Much Are World Cup 2026 Tickets?
But of course, when talking about tickets to any event these days, the news can’t necessarily be all good. Predictably, one will need to plan on selling that extra kidney no one really needs, or perhaps go ahead and start that Uber side hustle you’ve been considering to afford tickets. Reports have already started including the term we’ve all come to dread in recent years: dynamic pricing.
“FIFA said Wednesday that ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup will start at $60 for the cheapest group-stage seats and range to $6,730 for the most expensive tickets to the final – but all of that is subject to change once sales begin in October,” according to The Athletic. “A FIFA official, speaking to reporters on a Zoom call Tuesday, confirmed that organizers will use ‘variable pricing,’ also known as dynamic pricing, for World Cup tickets.”
To take part in the opening ticket lottery, you must have a Visa card and create a FIFA ID at FIFA.com/tickets. Fans can then sign in to the same site between today and Friday to enter the draw. Chosen applicants will be given a date and time to purchase their tickets beginning on Oct. 1.