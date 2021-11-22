Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Coronavirus

Keep Calm and Fly On: Taking an Airplane This Thanksgiving Doesn't Have to be Stressful

November 22, 2021 4:00AM

Holiday travel is something else.
Holiday travel is something else. Photo by Gabriel Tovar on Unsplash
Flying during a global pandemic was already stressful enough, but this Thanksgiving, air travel will likely get even more hectic.

This holiday travel season is unusual because of a combination of simultaneous factors, said Dr. Erin Bowen, an aviation psychology researcher and A. Dale Thompson endowed professor of leadership at the University of Texas at Arlington. Inclement weather is likely to occur, and the aviation system is under strain because of a lack of personnel.

Plus, a massive influx of passengers who haven’t traveled much over the past two years could help to create a perfect stress storm, she said.

“You’re going to end up seeing more frustration, more difficulties and more confusion, really,” Bowen said.

Related Stories

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us


The airline industry took a major hit last year, but travel this Thanksgiving is expected to make a near-full return to pre-pandemic rates, according to Vox. Millions of Americans are gearing up to fly as restrictions have been lifted from international flights.

Over the past few months, airlines have made headlines over vaccine requirements and mask mandates. Travelers have also ramped up mid-flight assaults, with the number of unruly passenger investigations skyrocketing over the past year.

But Bowen believes that with the right preparation, infrequent fliers can again learn good airplane etiquette.

"You’re going to end up seeing more frustration, more difficulties and more confusion, really." – Dr. Erin Bowen, aviation psychology researcher

tweet this
When it comes to flying, many travelers have simply gotten out of practice, Bowen said. It’s sort of like driving in the city after spending months in the country: It’s jarring and disconcerting at first and takes a while to get back into the groove. Airline employees are also readjusting to a larger volume of passengers.

At the same time, Bowen added, airport assaults are occurring at a much higher frequency and with a greater level of intensity and violence.


“The degree to which things are escalating to physical altercations, which five years ago would have been practically unheard of, is now almost just another day,” she said. “And that’s really not an acceptable occurrence.”

These attacks are just an example of "road rage transferred into an airplane,” said Dr. James M. Honeycutt, a lecturer in organizational behavior, coaching, and consulting in the Naveen Jindal School of Management at the University of Texas at Dallas.

“I think that as we have started to open up more, people are unleashing a repressed anxiety — this reflects anxiety,” he told the Observer earlier this month.

While some may be tempted to record a passenger who's behaving badly, Bowen said it'll likely just make things worse. When the aggressor realizes that they have an audience, they can get even more defensive instead of calming down. Let the trained professionals deescalate the situation, she said.

Bowen advises anxious travelers to focus on things that are under their control. A positive travel experience starts from recognizing that you can't change things like bad weather, federal air regulations or other passengers’ poor behavior.

It’s wise to arrive extra early and have a backup plan in case your flight gets canceled, Bowen said, especially given the busy holiday season. She also recommends having customer service numbers saved and airline apps installed ahead of liftoff.

Be sure to read the travel rules before heading to the airport, she said. Just as no one should be surprised that there are limits on liquids in carry-ons, they also shouldn’t be shocked that masks are required.

And don't give airline workers a hard time, Bowen added; they're not the ones who created the federal aviation regulations, after all.

“Their job is to enforce them or they can get in trouble,” she said. “They just want to get where they’re going, just like us."
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Simone Carter, a staff news reporter at the Dallas Observer, graduated from the University of North Texas' Mayborn School of Journalism. Her favorite color is red, but she digs Miles Davis' Kind of Blue.
Contact: Simone Carter

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation