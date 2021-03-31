'I Did Nothing Wrong': Jenna Ryan Says She Won't Face Jail for Capitol Riot

Real estate broker Jenna Ryan said she was following former President Donald Trump's orders.

From her tweets about heil-ing Hitler to her unabashed support of the alleged Kenosha shooter, Jenna Ryan sure knows how to agitate her social media followers. Last week, the embattled Frisco real estate broker again enraged many when she appeared to tweet that her blond hair and white skin amount to a get-out-of-jail-free card.

Ryan became an international target of derision after she flew on a private plane to attend the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington. There, she allegedly participated in the storming of the U.S. Capitol, livestreaming herself entering the building and posing next to broken windows.

Although she faces four federal charges, including violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, Ryan is certain she won’t serve any time.

On Thursday, Ryan tweeted a picture of herself posing with her criminal attorney, Guy Womack, at The Adolphus Hotel in Dallas. The two had met to discuss the “protesting charges” against her, Ryan wrote.

The post sparked a wave of criticism, with Twitter users calling her out on her decision to describe her Capitol activities as a form of protest.

“'Protesting’ oh, you meant the insurrection!” wrote user @DadWarped.

“Protesting” oh, you meant the insurrection! — Time Warped Dad (@DadWarped) March 25, 2021

But her Twitter followers really let her have it after Ryan replied to someone’s Oprah Winfrey GIF, which showed the talk show host pointing and exclaiming, “You goin’ to jail.”

In a reply, Ryan argued that her defense is airtight.

“Definitely not going to jail,” Ryan wrote. “Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I'm not going to jail. Sorry to rain on your hater parade. I did nothing wrong.”

Definitely not going to jail. Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I'm not going to jail. Sorry to rain on your hater parade. I did nothing wrong — Jenna Ryan (@dotjenna) March 26, 2021

When the Observer called to ask Ryan what she meant by the tweet, she hung up on us.

Following the reply, Ryan’s followers had a field day.

“Way to shout out your white privilege... May you be made an example of,” wrote user @Hayfont.

Way to shout out your white privilege... May you be made an example of — Hayley Fontaine (@Hayfont) March 26, 2021

Others clung to semantics, saying Ryan may be technically correct when she claimed she won’t be going to jail.

“Correct. Prison is different than jail,” replied @charlieloko1.

Correct. Prison is different than jail. — iamcharlieloko (@charlieloko1) March 27, 2021

A few people questioned whether blond is Ryan’s natural hair color.

“Martha fvcking [sic] Stewart went to jail, and she's white, has a good job, and is a natural blond. Don't think those roots won't give you away, Ryan,” user @CasperVDean wrote.

Martha fvcking Stewart went to jail, and she's white, has a good job, and is a natural blond.



Don't think those roots won't give you away, Ryan. — Casper Dean (@CasperVDean) March 27, 2021

And some decided to screenshot Ryan’s tweet for posterity’s sake.

“In case it's deleted. The judge might want to see it. This tweet will not age well for this woman,” said @LeMagicalBanana.

In case it's deleted. The judge might want to see it.



This tweet will not age well for this woman. pic.twitter.com/FHesTkBteq — Ms. Z Wears a Mask in Public to Protect Others (@LeMagicalBanana) March 27, 2021

Ryan, who has entered a plea of not guilty to the four federal counts, has a status conference set for May 11. We’ll see if the judge agrees that her white skin and blond hair can keep her out of an orange jumpsuit.