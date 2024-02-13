 John Cornyn Calls Out Ken Paxton on Twitter Over "Russian Propaganda" | Dallas Observer
Texas Republican Twitter Beef: John Cornyn Calls Out Ken Paxton Over Indictments, "Russian Propaganda"

If there's one thing Texas Republicans love more than limiting the rights of women, the LGBTQ community and immigrants, it's dunking on one another.
February 13, 2024
Sen. John Cornyn didn't hold back when responding to Ken Paxton on X.
Sen. John Cornyn didn't hold back when responding to Ken Paxton on X. "John Cornyn" by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0
The Republican Civil War of Texas that became tremendously public in May 2023 continues to rage on as the primaries draw ever nearer. The latest battle took place not in the state Capitol, nor on a ballot, but in the Twitterverse. State Attorney Gen. Ken Paxton, who has made it his mission to fight against as many Republican state senators and representatives as he can, took aim at U.S. Senator John Cornyn on Tuesday morning.

Cornyn, for his part, seemed ready to fight back, regardless of party affiliation, and he brought out the big guns. 

It all started when Paxton sent out an X post quoting another post from conservative publisher Michael Quinn Sullivan, which took a shot at Cornyn over his vote in favor of the $95 billion aid package for Ukraine and Israel. Sullivan wrote that "while Texans slept" the senator, seemingly all by himself, sent billions of dollars "to help with their border problems."

Paxton, keen hearing the screech one of the GOP's favorite dog whistles —  anything related to the border — added that it was "unbelievable" that Cornyn would "stay up all night to defend other countries [sic] borders, but not America."

Seems quality sleep is something Paxton and a certain sect of conservatives are passionate about.

In a mic drop moment not often seen between two prominent members of the same party, Cornyn lit the fuse to every cannon he had at his disposal against the embattled but empowered attorney general.

"Ken, your criminal defense lawyers are calling to suggest you spend less time pushing Russian propaganda and more time defending longstanding felony charges against you in Houston, as well as ongoing federal grand jury proceedings in San Antonio that will probably result in further criminal charges," Cornyn wrote.

In reliable fashion, the rest of X was as ready to pounce as Cornyn was. GIFs involving popcorn eating, girls fighting and dudes popping out their lawn chairs to take it all in populated timelines across the state immediately. One person posted that this testy exchange was something "you didn't expect to see," but we'll assume he isn't from around these parts, because in Texas in 2024, there's very little as reliable as death, Texas and Republicans bickering with other Republicans. 
Kelly Dearmore is News Editor of the Dallas Observer. He’s held the position since November 2022. Since joining the team, Kelly has covered topics such as state and local politics, crime and public safety, education and immigration. A native Texan, Kelly has contributed to other publications including Texas Monthly, Dallas Morning News, Success Magazine and Cowboys & Indians Magazine.
