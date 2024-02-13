Texas Republican Twitter Beef: John Cornyn Calls Out Ken Paxton Over Indictments, "Russian Propaganda"

Cornyn, for his part, seemed ready to fight back, regardless of party affiliation, and he brought out the big guns.
It all started when Paxton sent out an X post quoting another post from conservative publisher Michael Quinn Sullivan, which took a shot at Cornyn over his vote in favor of the $95 billion aid package for Ukraine and Israel. Sullivan wrote that "while Texans slept" the senator, seemingly all by himself, sent billions of dollars "to help with their border problems."
Ken, your criminal defense lawyers are calling to suggest you spend less time pushing Russian propaganda and more time defending longstanding felony charges against you in Houston, as well as ongoing federal grand jury proceedings in San Antonio that will probably result in… https://t.co/6dfvvqJSfV— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) February 13, 2024
Paxton, keen hearing the screech one of the GOP's favorite dog whistles — anything related to the border — added that it was "unbelievable" that Cornyn would "stay up all night to defend other countries [sic] borders, but not America."
Seems quality sleep is something Paxton and a certain sect of conservatives are passionate about.
In a mic drop moment not often seen between two prominent members of the same party, Cornyn lit the fuse to every cannon he had at his disposal against the embattled but empowered attorney general.
"Ken, your criminal defense lawyers are calling to suggest you spend less time pushing Russian propaganda and more time defending longstanding felony charges against you in Houston, as well as ongoing federal grand jury proceedings in San Antonio that will probably result in further criminal charges," Cornyn wrote.
In reliable fashion, the rest of X was as ready to pounce as Cornyn was. GIFs involving popcorn eating, girls fighting and dudes popping out their lawn chairs to take it all in populated timelines across the state immediately. One person posted that this testy exchange was something "you didn't expect to see," but we'll assume he isn't from around these parts, because in Texas in 2024, there's very little as reliable as death, Texas and Republicans bickering with other Republicans.