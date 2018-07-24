Lime Releases New Stats as It Closes in on One Year in Dallas

Less than a week after its biggest bike-share competitor, ofo, announced that it's abandoning the Dallas market, Lime, the company behind all the green bikes and scooters in Dallas, says its business in the city is thriving. Over the seven months since the company last released ridership statistics in the city, the bike and scooter rental company has more riders riding more miles, Lime said Monday.

Although the company has just 3,000 bikes in Dallas after peaking at around 10,000 this winter, more than 220,000 users have taken a spin on a Lime bike or pushed off on a Lime scooter since the company made its August 2017 debut in the city, according to Lime.

About 80 percent of those users have taken their first ride in 2018, traveling more than 425,000 miles, a figure Lime is careful to point out equals 21 laps around the earth. They are traveling those miles at a greater cost, too. Facebook

Twitter

More shares recommend reddit email



About 80 percent of those users have taken their first ride in 2018, traveling more than 425,000 miles, a figure Lime is careful to point out equals 21 laps around the earth. They are traveling those miles at a greater cost, too.