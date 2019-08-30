Dallas County Grand Jury Indicts 22-Year-Old for Transgender Woman’s Murder

Police investigated the death of Chynal Lindsey, a 26-year-old transgender woman who was found dead June 1 at White Rock Lake. Lindsey was the third black transgender woman to be killed in Dallas in nine months.

A Dallas County Grand Jury has indicted a 22-year-old man for the murder of a woman pulled out of White Rock Lake on June 1, according to court documents. Ruben Alvarado is set to stand trial for killing Chynal Lindsey, 26.

At the time of her death, Lindsey was the third black transgender woman to be murdered in the city in nine months. While police initially said there were similarities between the deaths, there are now separate suspects charged in the deaths of Lindsey and Muhlaysia Booker, who died on May 18.

Chynal Lindsey Photo provided

Police arrested 34-year-old Kendrell Lavar Lyles for Booker's murder in June.

According to a filing made Thursday, police think Alvarado killed Lindsey by strangling her and beating her with his fists, a belt and another unknown object.

Police have not made Alvarado's possible motive public, but NBC 5, referring to an arrest warrant affidavit, reported that he exchanged text messages with Lindsey shortly before her death

Ruben Alvarado Photo provided

Police tracked Alvarado's movements using the GPS on his and Lindsey's phones and traced him from a meeting spot in Arlington suggested by Lindsey to Alvarado's apartment in Mesquite, and then to Biscayne Boulevard and North Buckner Boulevard near the lake.

Dallas police arrested Alvarado in June. He remains in Dallas County Jail on a $500,000 bond.