Site of Controversial McKinney Mosque Vandalized With Christian Images

Muslim faith leaders say they aren’t surprised by the act, having witnessed “worse.”
September 10, 2025
Image: Muslim
Some community members have been outspoken about their opposition to the proposed mosque since last summer. Adobe Stock
Over the last year, Muslim faith leaders in McKinney who are attempting to build a new mosque near a residential neighborhood have stood opposed to a wave of opposition from local community members. Earlier this week, that opposition culminated in graffiti spray-painted across signs announcing the mosque is “Coming Soon.”

Images shared to Facebook by Taha Ansari, a Collin County doctor who ran for election in McKinney’s City Council race this spring, show large crosses and the words “Jesus Christ” painted over the mosque’s signs.

“We are saddened and disturbed by the recent act of vandalism targeting the McKinney Islamic Association. This hateful act does not reflect the values of McKinney, nor does it represent the countless good Christians in our community,” wrote Ansari on Facebook. “Hate has no home here. What does have a home here is love, unity, and the shared belief that every person deserves to worship freely and live with dignity.”

According to NBCDFW, the graffiti has been painted over. The signs now read “Muslims love Jesus too,” and “United we stand.” McKinney Police are investigating the vandalism, the report says.

The McKinney Islamic Association is attempting to build the proposed Mosque at the corner of Virginia Parkway and Crutcher Crossing, but has already faced several setbacks. In July 2024, McKinney’s Planning and Zoning Commission recommended denying the association’s rezoning request that would make building the mosque feasible. A number of residents attended the meeting to speak against the development, saying that a faith center would add to traffic congestion in the area and be an “eyesore” for the “primarily Christian” community.

Samad Syed, president of the McKinney Islamic Association, told the Observer the group had been “shocked and surprised” by the opposition, having previously held meetings about the development with nearby neighborhood associations that saw a low attendance rate.

In August 2024, McKinney Islamic Association withdrew its rezoning application — which would have required a council supermajority vote to approve, due to the Planning and Zoning Commission’s denial — putting plans for the mosque on hold. Still, large signs announcing the congregation’s move to the site remained in place.

In an interview with NBDDFW, Mustafa Carroll, executive director of CAIR-Texas DFW, said acts like vandalism are something the Muslim community frequently has to shoulder.

“It’s so commonplace and we’ve seen worse, but it’s so commonplace that I’m not really surprised,” Carroll said. “It’s always amazing to me the things people say, and to some degree it points to their ignorance about what Muslims believe."
Emma Ruby
Emma Ruby is a staff writer at the Dallas Observer where she covers local news. Before joining the Observer in April 2024, Emma was the editor of the Oak Cliff Advocate. She was the news editor of Loyola University's student newspaper, The Maroon, and interned with the Dallas Morning News and WVUE-TV in New Orleans while in college. Emma also worked as a media coordinator for Tulane University Athletics, and interviewed Coach K after Duke's 2022 Final Four loss.
