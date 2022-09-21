Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Crime

Migrant Plane Investigation: Ken Paxton Accuses Bexar County Sheriff of 'Partisan Grandstanding'

September 21, 2022 4:00AM

Attorney General Ken Paxton took a potshot at the Bexar County Sheriff on Tuesday.
Attorney General Ken Paxton took a potshot at the Bexar County Sheriff on Tuesday. Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images
To hear the state’s top cop tell it, he backs the blue harder than the blue’s ever been backed. But on Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton took a different tack.

A day after the Bexar County Sheriff's Office announced it was investigating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ migrant plane to Martha’s Vineyard, Paxton took to Twitter to call the sheriff the real criminal in the matter.

Sharing Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar’s post announcing the investigation, Paxton added: “At a time when Texas law enforcement is dealing with the impacts of the deluge of crime and drugs that have flowed across our borders, this purely partisan grandstanding is not just unhelpful, it is unlawful.”

The attorney general didn’t say which law “partisan grandstanding” violated. (You might recall that Paxton is the same guy who sued other states to overturn the results of the November 2020 presidential election.)

In his original post, Salazar said he’d opened an investigation into whoever “lured and transported 48 migrants from the Migrant Resource Center in San Antonio, TX to Martha's Vineyard.”

Last week, as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shipped more buses carrying migrants to Washington, D.C., DeSantis had a private jet chartered carrying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, a move that has been criticized by Democrats and lauded by Republicans.

Facing backlash, DeSantis defended his move in a press conference last week. “It is not defensible for a superpower to not have any control over the territory of its country,” he said.

In a video press conference Monday, the Bexar County Sheriff said a “Venezuelan migrant was paid what we’d call a bird-dog fee” to lure migrants from the migrant resource center.

“As we understand it, 48 migrants were lured – and I will use the word lured – under false pretenses into staying at a hotel for a couple of days,” Salazar said, explaining that they were then flown to Florida and then to Martha’s Vineyard.

The sheriff said migrants had been “promised work” and were “unceremoniously stranded” in Martha’s Vineyard “for little more than a photo op, video op.”

“What infuriates me the most about this case, is that here we have 48 people that are already on hard times,” he said, explaining that the migrants were in the country legally.

“I believe they were preyed upon,” he added.

Salazar didn't name DeSantis in his video, but he said, "I think everybody on this call knows who those names are already, so I won't be naming any of them. But suffice to say we will be opening up a case."

Although Abbott’s office has said it was not involved in DeSantis’ move, he has sent thousands of migrants to Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C., by bus in recent months.

On Monday, Abbott boasted about his border clampdown on Twitter, saying that Texas had made over 19.8K criminal arrests & bused more than 11,000 migrants to sanctuary cities.

Rights groups have accused Abbott of "political stunts" and using migrants as "pawns." 
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Patrick Strickland is the news editor at the Dallas Observer. He's a former senior reporter at Al Jazeera English and has reported for the New York Review of Books, The Guardian, Politico EU and The New Republic, among others.
Contact: Patrick Strickland

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation