Rainfall Breaks Record and Causes Sewer Overflows

DFW Airport recorded about 9 inches of rain between Oct. 1 and 15, a record-breaking number the likes of which hasn’t been seen since 1959, when 8.68 inches of rain fell in the same time period.

Meteorologist Bianca Villanueva from the National Weather Service in Fort Worth said the heavy rain is due to unsettled weather patterns reaching many areas of Texas. And Dallasites had better buckle up, because the rain is set to continue through the rest of the week.