 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
  • Google Plus
Rainfall Breaks Record and Causes Sewer OverflowsEXPAND
Castle Rock Entertainment

Rainfall Breaks Record and Causes Sewer Overflows

Nashwa Bawab | October 17, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

DFW Airport recorded about 9 inches of rain between Oct. 1 and 15, a record-breaking number the likes of which hasn’t been seen since 1959, when 8.68 inches of rain fell in the same time period.

Meteorologist Bianca Villanueva from the National Weather Service in Fort Worth said the heavy rain is due to unsettled weather patterns reaching many areas of Texas. And Dallasites had better buckle up, because the rain is set to continue through the rest of the week.

“We’re still anticipating between another inch or two before Friday,” she said.

Flash floods cause the highest number of weather-related deaths in Texas, according to Val Lopez, a public information officer with the Texas Department of Transportation.

“The most important thing we ask is motorists drive to conditions,” he said.

That means giving yourself plenty of time to get to work, turning your headlights on, leaving lots of space between your car and the car in front of you and turning around when you see high water on the road.

Villanueva said the National Weather Service has already received reports of road closures south of DFW. She said rivers and creeks will steadily rise if the storms continue.

Several drainage basin locations across Dallas also have experienced sanitary sewer overflows of diluted wastewater because of the storms, according to Dallas Water Utilities.

According to the city, there is no current danger to the water supply.

According to data from the United States Drought Monitor, several areas in North Texas have seen drought levels decrease since September. 

 
Nashwa Bawab is an editorial fellow at the Dallas Observer and a recent journalism graduate from The University of Texas at Austin. She's from Arlington and is excited to begin writing important stories from DFW.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: