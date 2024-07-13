 North Texas Reacts to Attempted Trump Assassination | Dallas Observer
North Texas Reacts to Attempted Trump Assassination

Both Republicans and Democrats from North Texas chime in on the Trump attack in Pennsylvania that left multiple people dead and injured.
July 13, 2024
The shooter was reportedly killed by Secret Service. Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump was injured when a bullet grazed his ear during a speech at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday afternoon. Trump was rushed off the stage and to a local medical facility where the Secret Service reported shortly after the attack the he was safe and in stable condition.

A little past 6 p.m. the Butler County, Pennsylvania district attorney told a reporter for the Washington Post that the shooter was killed and also that an audience member had been killed by gunfire. It was later confirmed that the shooter was killed by the Secret Service.

Texas Department of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller was at the rally, posted not far from Trump. According to Houston Chronicle reporter Edward McKinley, Miller said that the gunshots were not very loud, and that he suspected the noise was possibly due to fireworks, and it was only "when the shots kept coming" that people began to duck and seek cover.

President Joe Biden issued a statement, saying in part "I'm grateful to hear that he's safe and doing well. I'm praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information."

Reaction to the attack began populating social media immediately. Dallas Mavericks minority owner and frequent Trump critic Mark Cuban took to X before the shooter was reported dead.

"Let’s just hope the former President is Ok and no one else was injured," Cuban tweeted. "And let’s hope they catch the idiot who did this. This is not the way. And thank you to the Secret Service who put themselves in harms way to protect the former President."

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson also tweeted that "I am relieved that former President Trump is safe. But I am deeply saddened by the reports that a rally attendee was killed. This heinous and despicable violence has no place in our nation."


Former President George W. Bush, who has also been a vocal critic of Trump, issued a statement, saying "Laura and I are grateful that President Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life. And we commend the men and women of the Secret Service for their speedy response."

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz wrote on X that "This is horrific & wrong & evil. Thank God he appears not to be seriously injured. Heidi & I are lifting President Trump up in prayer right now."

Cruz's Democratic opponent in November's election, Colin Allred, also shared his thoughts, writing: "Violence of any kind has no place in our democracy, and I condemn this horrific attack in the strongest possible terms. I pray former President Trump makes a full and complete recovery and am thankful for the Secret Service and law enforcement for their swift action."

As of 7:15 p.m. on Saturday night, the name of the shooter and possible motives for the attack had not been divulged. President Biden briefly addressed the nation, noting that he was attempting to reach Trump but had yet to speak to him. 
