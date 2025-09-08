Stargazing in North Texas: Supermoons, Eclipses, and Sky Events This Fall

“For as long as humans have been around, there has been a ton of interest in space,” said McKenna Dowd, coordinator for the University of Texas at Arlington Planetarium. “We all share the same sky, sun and moon.”
If your social media feeds were flooded with novice stargazers’ amateur pictures of a supersized moon over the weekend, it’s because the North Texas night skies are especially spectacular right now, and it’s not ending anytime soon. In October, NASA identified the fourth as the best night to look up at the alleged cheese ball in the sky.
“You can see something called the Terminator Line, which divides the part of the moon covered in shadow and the part of the moon reflecting sunlight,” said Dowd. “That shadow line helps really exaggerate a lot of details in the craters on the surface of the moon. It's an excellent time to do some moon-gazing.”
On Sept. 7, there was a total lunar eclipse, or a blood moon, named for the reddish hue cast by the shadow of the sun perfectly positioned over the Earth and onto the moon, above the Eastern Hemisphere. By the time the moon circled over Big D, it was the normal, albeit extremely large, full moon that marks the beginning of the corn season, or the Harvest Moon. The last blood moon over Dallas was in March, though it didn’t attract nearly as much fanfare as the total eclipse that attracted out-of-towners and wiped out the entire city’s sunglass stock last April.
Either way, once-in-a-blue-moon astronomical events get the people going, to say the very least. Whether or not we go to sleep under the same stars and wake to the same sun as our ancestors from thousands of years ago seems to have little impact on the unfading excitement. But there’s an urban, and somewhat sobering, explanation for why the sky never seems to get old, according to Aaron Smith, a physics professor at the University of Texas at Dallas.
“Before light pollution from cities, people had easy, regular access to a truly dark, star-filled night sky,” Smith said to the Observer in an email. “However, today, many students in our physics and astronomy courses have never even seen the Milky Way. This makes the rare, obvious spectacles, like solar and lunar eclipses, feel especially dramatic, and public interest naturally ebbs and flows around such headline events.”
Dowd agrees.
“We all often forget what's up there until you have a really big event that you can see that [isn’t impacted by] light pollution or where you necessarily are,” she said.
For those whose spatial curiosity goes beyond the occasional eclipses that happen a few times a decade, here’s a list of upcoming astronomical events.