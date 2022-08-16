Thank You, Weather Gods: North Texans Can Expect to See Cooler Temperatures Soon

In a tweet on Sunday, WFAA weather whiz Jesse Hawila delivered the region some much-needed good news.
“Climatologically speaking, it's all downhill from here!” he wrote. “Today was the last day DFW's normal high is 97°. Tomorrow, it drops to 96°. It's almost over, folks.”
And, in an earlier tweet, Hawila said he loved the way the weather was looking in this week’s 10-day forecast.
“TWO days in the 80s? With rain chances?” he wrote of next Tuesday's and Wednesday's predicted weather. “We've asked for it and we need it.”
Yes, we certainly do.
North Texas has been rocked by sky-high temps this summer, which some experts say helps to illustrate a changing climate. Excessive heat has cooked some residents’ pocketbooks, in addition to exacerbating certain health issues.
Plus, the region has experienced a major drought this summer, leading to destructive wildfires. So learning that the hellish heat could soon wane has elicited cheers from social media users, with some praising the Almighty himself.
When it comes to daily average temperature from June 1 to Aug. 15, Dallas-Fort Worth has just witnessed the third-hottest period, behind only 1980 and 2011, said Dan Schreiber, a Texas-based certified consulting meteorologist. That can be tied to the area's strong high pressure, which is known as the “Subtropical Ridge.”
The ridge serves as a sort of bubble that works to repel storms and usher in higher temps, Schreiber explained via email. And, until that bubble goes away, we can expect to see the same red-hot and bone-dry weather.
“The good news is that the Subtropical Ridge is expected to weaken through the course of the remainder of the month, allowing atmospheric perturbations along the periphery of this weakening bubble to impact parts of north Texas, and this will likely yield both lower temperatures and several chances for rainfall in the coming weeks,” he wrote.
Several chances for rainfall, as in more than one? Score.
Allison Prater, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Fort Worth, said we can still expect to see highs in the upper 90s to triple-digits in the next couple of days. But by the end of the week, the scalding-hot heat will have started to shift away.
Prater added that Wednesday through Thursday could also witness some chances of rain.
And, in perhaps the best news we’ve heard all week, Prater advised that we won’t have to deal with this oppressive heat too much longer. “We've kind of hit the peak for July,” she said. “So as we're getting closer to fall, of course, we will begin to cool down.”
Fall can’t get here fast enough.