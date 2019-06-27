 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Dana Loesch speaks at the NRA's 2018 annual meeting in Dallas.EXPAND
Dana Loesch speaks at the NRA's 2018 annual meeting in Dallas.
Justin Sullivan / Staff

Dallas-Based NRATV Is Off the Air. Couldn’t Have Happened to Nicer People.

Stephen Young | June 27, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

NRATV, the most provocative arm of the National Rifle Association, a group that is all too happy to provoke, is no more, the gun-rights organization announced in a message to supporters Wednesday. Prior to the mother ship pulling the plug, NRATV broadcast from studios in Uptown.

“Many members expressed concern about the messaging on NRATV becoming too far removed from our core mission: defending the Second Amendment,” NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre wrote in the message, which was first obtained by The New York Times. “So, after careful consideration, I am announcing that starting today, we are undergoing a significant change in our communications strategy. We are no longer airing ‘live TV’ programming.”

The NRA's decision means that the online TV network's talent, which was represented by the Ackerman McQueen advertising firm, is out of a job.

Related Stories

And that's too bad, really.

Without the likes of Dana Loesch, the NRA's fiery, and now jobless, spokeswoman and the rest of the NRATV crew, where will we get scorching-hot content like Thomas & Friends in Klan hoods, threatening CNN's Don Lemon by making really bad lemonade and smashing a TV to own the libs?  

Maybe NRATV's personalities will come out and admit the whole thing was an extended performance art piece intended to siphon cash from LaPierre and the company's deep, deep pockets. Maybe, but it's hard to imagine that anyone who would say, “They use their schools to teach children that their president is another Hitler. They use their movie stars and singers and comedy shows and award shows to repeat their narrative over and over again,” as Loesch did in an NRA recruitment video, is anything but a true believer. 

Ackerman McQueen, for its part, blasted the NRA after it put NRATV out to pasture.

"When given the opportunity to do the right thing, the NRA once again has taken action that we believe is intended to harm our company even at the expense of the NRA itself," the agency said in a statement to the Times

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >