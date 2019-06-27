Dallas-Based NRATV Is Off the Air. Couldn’t Have Happened to Nicer People.

NRATV, the most provocative arm of the National Rifle Association, a group that is all too happy to provoke, is no more, the gun-rights organization announced in a message to supporters Wednesday. Prior to the mother ship pulling the plug, NRATV broadcast from studios in Uptown.

“Many members expressed concern about the messaging on NRATV becoming too far removed from our core mission: defending the Second Amendment,” NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre wrote in the message, which was first obtained by The New York Times. “So, after careful consideration, I am announcing that starting today, we are undergoing a significant change in our communications strategy. We are no longer airing ‘live TV’ programming.”

The NRA's decision means that the online TV network's talent, which was represented by the Ackerman McQueen advertising firm, is out of a job.

And that's too bad, really.

Without the likes of Dana Loesch, the NRA's fiery, and now jobless, spokeswoman and the rest of the NRATV crew, where will we get scorching-hot content like Thomas & Friends in Klan hoods, threatening CNN's Don Lemon by making really bad lemonade and smashing a TV to own the libs?

Maybe NRATV's personalities will come out and admit the whole thing was an extended performance art piece intended to siphon cash from LaPierre and the company's deep, deep pockets. Maybe, but it's hard to imagine that anyone who would say, “They use their schools to teach children that their president is another Hitler. They use their movie stars and singers and comedy shows and award shows to repeat their narrative over and over again,” as Loesch did in an NRA recruitment video, is anything but a true believer.

Ackerman McQueen, for its part, blasted the NRA after it put NRATV out to pasture.

"When given the opportunity to do the right thing, the NRA once again has taken action that we believe is intended to harm our company even at the expense of the NRA itself," the agency said in a statement to the Times.