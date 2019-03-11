Finally, for One of Dallas’ Oldest Traffic Headaches, Light at the End of the Tunnel

If at any point over the last seven years you've found yourself on the east side of downtown Dallas, you've encountered it — the quagmire of detour signs, potholes and uneven pavement that have accompanied Dallas' quest to fix up Pearl Expressway and Cesar Chavez Boulevard on the eastern edge of the Central Business District. Road workers and their machinery have dotted the area for the better part of a decade, becoming part of the landscape around DART's Pearl Station and East Transfer Center.

If all goes according to plan, the workers could finally be pulling up stakes on one of Dallas' last pre-complete streets roads projects before the end of the summer.