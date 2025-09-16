 Photos: Dallas Skyline, from 1914 to Today | Dallas Observer
Looking Back at the Dallas Skyline, From 1914 to Today

Dallas has grown a lot in the past 111 years. See for yourself.
September 16, 2025
A 1968 view of downtown, prominently featuring Memorial Auditorium.
From the collections of the Dallas History & Archives Division, Dallas Public Library
By 1914, Dallas had grown to have at least 92,000 residents. Now, that number sits around 1.3 million. Indeed, much has changed in 111 years. 1914 was also the same year World War I started and the Panama Canal was opened. That is also the year of a fascinating photo we recently got our hands on.

The image, taken from the Old Red Courthouse, looking east, doesn’t show one of Dallas’ signature buildings, but it does show something perhaps more intriguing by providing a view of downtown that is nothing short of unimaginable today. The old Red Courthouse has become a signature spot on the Dallas skyline, but so too have skyscrapers that dwarf the classic building near the infamous former Texas School Book Depository.

To be fair, it might not be quite as wild a difference as looking at this 1872 photo of Main Street might provide, but it’s close. But looking at this image now, one might as well be looking at a photo of Pluto’s surface, since it's about as recognizable.
click to enlarge old downtown dallas
Looking east from the Old Red Courthouse in 1914. Also visible are the Adolphus Hotel and Butler Brothers building.
From the collections of the Dallas History & Archives Division, Dallas Public Library

While we were at it, we dug up some other old photos of downtown to examine the area’s evolution over the past century.

click to enlarge old downtown dallas
1936 skyline of Dallas, Texas, with cattle in the foreground.
From the collections of the Dallas History & Archives Division, Dallas Public Library
click to enlarge
Bird's-eye view of Dallas in 1946.
From the collections of the Dallas History & Archives Division, Dallas Public Library
What a difference a decade can make. In 1946, the skyline began to feature the modern look it is known for today, which is a far cry from what it looked like in 1936. A pair of prominent structures, the Magnolia Building and the 31-story Mercantile National Bank Building, were the stars of the downtown show as Dallas opened its post-war era.

click to enlarge
View of downtown Dallas looking south from Munger Avenue in 1954
From the collections of the Dallas History & Archives Division, Dallas Public Library
click to enlarge
A 1968 view of downtown, prominently featuring Memorial Auditorium.
From the collections of the Dallas History & Archives Division, Dallas Public Library
Before the 1980s brought Reunion Arena and the 2000s welcomed the American Airlines Center, Memorial Auditorium was where A-list artists came to play. In 1968 alone, James Brown and The Doors played at the auditorium, not to mention this is where the Beatles made their only Dallas stop a few years prior. Led Zeppelin, Queen, the Rolling Stones and Jimi Hendrix are just a few other legendary acts to take the downtown stage before pro sports came to downtown.
click to enlarge downtown dallas
The Dallas skyline in 1976, still without Reunion Tower, as seen from the future Arts District - Woodall Rodgers areas.
From the collections of the Dallas History & Archives Division, Dallas Public Library
 
click to enlarge old downtown dallas skyline
Dallas skyline as seen from the south. Reunion Tower, still in its construction phase at this point of the late 1970s, is to the left and the Houston Street Viaduct is on the right.
From the collections of the Dallas History & Archives Division, Dallas Public Library
Although some people might try, it's tough to argue that the single most identifiable building in downtown Dallas is Reunion Tower. Sure, the lights of Bank of America Plaza or the colorful displays on the side of the Omni Hotel get a lot of attention these days, but nothing separates this downtown from others quite like Reunion Tower, completed in 1978, does.

click to enlarge
A 1990 view of downtown Dallas skyline taken from the Jefferson Avenue Viaduct
From the collections of the Dallas History & Archives Division, Dallas Public Library
click to enlarge american airlines center dallas
This 2011 shot of downtown highlights the American Airlines Center, opened in 2001.
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
In 2011, the American Airlines Center celebrated 10 years as home of the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars. That was also the year the Mavs won the NBA Championship. In the image above, you get a hint of the development to come thanks to the construction cranes in the foreground. Thanks to so much construction in the past decade, it's highly unlikely a photographer standing in the same spot as this shot was taken could get a clear view of the AAC now.

click to enlarge the Dallas skyline from Crowne Block
Crown Block, a glitzy restaurant at the top of Reunion Tower, opened in 2023. Lauren Drewes Daniels, our food editor, snapped this excellent picture of downtown from atop the tower. Look at the picture's lower left corner, and you'll see the Old Red Courthouse.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
