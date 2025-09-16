Looking Back at the Dallas Skyline, From 1914 to Today

By 1914, Dallas had grown to have at least 92,000 residents. Now, that number sits around 1.3 million. Indeed, much has changed in 111 years. 1914 was also the same year World War I started and the Panama Canal was opened. That is also the year of a fascinating photo we recently got our hands on.
The image, taken from the Old Red Courthouse, looking east, doesn’t show one of Dallas’ signature buildings, but it does show something perhaps more intriguing by providing a view of downtown that is nothing short of unimaginable today. The old Red Courthouse has become a signature spot on the Dallas skyline, but so too have skyscrapers that dwarf the classic building near the infamous former Texas School Book Depository.
To be fair, it might not be quite as wild a difference as looking at this 1872 photo of Main Street might provide, but it’s close. But looking at this image now, one might as well be looking at a photo of Pluto’s surface, since it's about as recognizable.
While we were at it, we dug up some other old photos of downtown to examine the area’s evolution over the past century.