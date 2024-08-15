Photos: AI Envisions Future Dallas Skyline and Big D is Unrecognizable

But can AI tell us about the future? To be more specific, can it tell us what the majestic Dallas skyline will look like 50 years from now? What about 5,000 years from now?
We provided a few prompts to OpenArt.ai to see what downtown Dallas might look like in the future. Judging from what we found, it’s fair to say that the Convention Center expansion currently taking place is only the beginning of downtown’s transformation.
There are some intriguing notes on what we dug up. The famous green lighting of the Bank of America Plaza will become a very big player in future downtown design. But there’s also a bit of a bad news; spoiler alert for you Crown Block lovers: AI doesn't seem to think Reunion Tower, perhaps the most identifiable of all Dallas landmarks, is going to be around for very much longer.
Anyway, here’s to the future!