 Photos: What future Dallas will look like, according to AI | Dallas Observer
Photos: AI Envisions Future Dallas Skyline and Big D is Unrecognizable

RIP Reunion Tower, apparently.
August 15, 2024
Say, where's the tower with the big ball on it?
Say, where's the tower with the big ball on it? OpenArtAI

Artificial Intelligence can tell us a lot about what’s going on in the world today. From mapping out the hundreds of homeless encampments in Dallas to helping the Dallas police and even the Dallas Cowboys recognize certain key individuals, AI has seemingly become a limitless well from which to draw for knowledge in the here and now.

But can AI tell us about the future? To be more specific, can it tell us what the majestic Dallas skyline will look like 50 years from now? What about 5,000 years from now?

We provided a few prompts to OpenArt.ai to see what downtown Dallas might look like in the future. Judging from what we found, it’s fair to say that the Convention Center expansion currently taking place is only the beginning of downtown’s transformation.

There are some intriguing notes on what we dug up. The famous green lighting of the Bank of America Plaza will become a very big player in future downtown design. But there’s also a bit of a bad news; spoiler alert for you Crown Block lovers: AI doesn't seem to think Reunion Tower, perhaps the most identifiable of all Dallas landmarks, is going to be around for very much longer.

Anyway, here’s to the future!

What Will Dallas Look Like in 50 Years?

click to enlarge downtown dallas
AI-generated image showing what Dallas will look like in 50 years.
OpenArtAI
click to enlarge downtown dallas
A second AI-generated image showing what Dallas will look like in 50 years.
OpenArtAI

What Will Dallas Look Like in 150 Years?

click to enlarge downtown dallas
AI-generated image showing what Dallas will look like in 150 years.
OpenArtAI
click to enlarge downtown dallas
A second AI-generated image showing what Dallas will look like in 150 years.
OpenArtAI

What Will Dallas Look Like in 500 Years?

click to enlarge downtown dallas
AI-generated image showing what Dallas will look like in 500 years.
OpenArtAI
click to enlarge downtown dallas
A second AI-generated image showing what Dallas will look like in 500 years.
OpenArtAI


What Will Dallas Look Like in 1,000 Years?

click to enlarge downtown dallas
AI-generated image showing what Dallas will look like in 1,000 years.
OpenArtAI
click to enlarge downtown dallas
A second AI-generated image showing what Dallas will look like in 1,000 years.
OpenArtAI


What Will Dallas Look Like in 5,000 Years?

click to enlarge
AI-generated image showing what Dallas will look like in 5,000 years.
OpenArtAI
click to enlarge downtown dallas
A second AI-generated image showing what Dallas will look like in 5,000 years.
OpenArtAI


What Will Dallas Look Like in 10,000 Years?

click to enlarge downtown dallas
AI-generated image showing what Dallas will look like in 10,000 years.
OpenArtAI
click to enlarge
A second AI-generated image showing what Dallas will look like in 10,000 years.
OpenArtAI
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Kelly Dearmore is news editor of the Dallas Observer. He’s held the position since November 2022. Since joining the team, Kelly has covered topics such as state and local politics, crime and public safety, education and immigration. A native Texan, Kelly has contributed to other publications including Texas Monthly, Dallas Morning News, Success Magazine and Cowboys & Indians Magazine.
Contact: Kelly Dearmore
