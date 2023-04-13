A Look at Crown Block, the New Restaurant atop Reunion Tower (That Doesn't Spin)

A new restaurant opens April 17 in the iconic Reunion Tower ball. Downtown's lit rotating restaurant space has long been a place for special occasions, but it's been empty for the past three years. Wolfgang Puck's restaurant Five Sixty closed during the pandemic. Before that, it was Antares, which closed in 2009.
Crown Block — a name that references the top part of an oil derrick, just as this restaurant is at the top of Reunion Tower — is a high-end steak and seafood restaurant from a James Beard-nominated hospitality group, Blau and Associates, based in Las Vegas. Their restaurants include Honey Salt and Buddy's V's in The Venetian in Las Vegas and several spots in Vancouver.
Crown Block will serve steaks, seafood, plant-based fare and sushi. Steaks will be regionally sourced and the "rare steak program" specifically will offer prime beef, Texas wagyu and Japanese A5 wagyu. On Thursday we got to try small bites from the menu at a media event. One item that stuck out was a macaroni and cheese waffle with a crisp exterior and a cheesy interior.
Perhaps most notably, though, we didn't spin. The team at Blau decided not to have the restaurant rotate, as it was previously wont to do, offering a slow 360 panoramic of Dallas. D Magazine reported that Tyler Kleinhert of Hunt Realty, which owns the space, called the decision to stop the rotation a "guest-driven" one. However, a private event space on the floor below can rotate when rented. So, you can pay for it to spin.
And wherever you sit, you will have a view. If we had to choose favorites, it'd be facing downtown. But, if you coordinate your viewing with the sunset, northwest is the best spot.
The menu isn't out yet, but we're anxious to learn more about the rare steak program and the cost for the view.