 Photos: North Texas tornado, storm damage amid recovery efforts | Dallas Observer
'Cannot Be Replaced': Residents Begin To Recover From Recent Tornadoes (Pictures)

Trees ripped up by their roots and houses reduced to piles of rubble represent just some of the damage done by the tornados that swept through North Texas.
May 30, 2024
Rogelio Aragonez was out on a fishing trip when the tornado blew through Celina, destroying the home he's owned since 1992.
Rogelio Aragonez was out on a fishing trip when the tornado blew through Celina, destroying the home he's owned since 1992. Jacob Vaughn

Four tornadoes swept across North Texas over the weekend, leaving toppled trees, broken car windows and demolished homes. Days later, the carnage was still present on the sides of roads and in nearby communities. Seven people, including four children, were killed by one of the tornadoes that struck the Valley View area of Cooke County. This was an EF-3 that brought winds of up to 135 mph and cut across three counties, Cooke, Montague and Denton.

Another EF-3 ran through Celina with winds of up to 165 mph, destroying several homes in its path.

Rogelio Aragonez wasn't at his Celina home of 32 years when a tornado blew through town. But, his wife, Maria Aragonez, was. They were both on their land on Wednesday as volunteers from surrounding communities helped clean up the mess left by the storm. "My wife was in here by herself," Rogelio said. Luckily, his grandson lives nearby and went to pick up Maria before a tornado destroyed their home.

Maria said when she got to her grandson's home they headed for the closet. Before they could make it there, the windows in the house started to break. "So, we went into the closet and then we threw a mattress on top of us," she said. "It was terrible. I've never been through one of these. I was screaming and screaming." She said the tornado sounded like a train. She guesses the tornado blew her home away just 10 minutes after she left.

Rogelio and Maria lost a lot of belongings to the tornado, but they still feel lucky. "I'm just glad that all my family's safe," Rogelio said. "All this stuff, it's material stuff. It can be replaced, but the human beings cannot be replaced."

Cleanup efforts continue in both communities as affected residents make plans for recovering and rebuilding. We drove through Cooke County and Celina on Wednesday to see the devastation firsthand.

click to enlarge
Debris is scattered across acres of land in Celina.
Jacob Vaughn
click to enlarge
Several homes on Prairie Meadow Lane in Celina were left with severe damage by the recent tornado
Jacob Vaughn
click to enlarge
Nearly the entire roof on this home on Prairie Meadow Lane was blown away by the tornado that shot through Celina on May 25.
Jacob Vaughn
click to enlarge
This home on Prairie Meadow Lane was one of several destroyed.
Jacob Vaughn
click to enlarge
Another home on Prairie Meadow Lane destroyed by the Celina tornado.
Jacob Vaughn
click to enlarge
The recent tornado ripped away this Valley View gas station sign.
Jacob Vaughn
click to enlarge Tornado destruction
A Shell gas station in Cooke County was demolished by the recent tornado.
Jacob Vaughn
click to enlarge
An 18-wheeler was flipped on its side in Cooke County.
Jacob Vaughn
click to enlarge
An RV was flipped on its side as a tornado swept through Cooke County over the weekend.
Jacob Vaughn
click to enlarge
Another flipped RV off I-35E in Cooke County.
Jacob Vaughn
