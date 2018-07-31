Bar That Served Shooter Before Plano Massacre to Give Up Liquor License

The bar that served mass-murderer Spencer Hight minutes before he killed eight people, including his estranged wife, at an NFL watch party in Plano is voluntarily giving up its liquor license on Aug. 1, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission said Monday. The bar, Local Public House, did not admit any wrongdoing as part of the agreement, the TABC said.

"This case shows the critically important role that TABC-licensed businesses play in upholding public safety," TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said in a statement Monday. "Anyone, including customers, business owners, or employees, should contact their local police any time they suspect a threat to the public. In some cases, shootings like this can be stopped before a life is lost."

Early in the evening of Sunday, Sept. 10, Hight stopped by the bar, according to a Plano police search warrant affidavit. He chatted up the staff, who knew him well. Then he brandished a knife spinning on the bar as he drank Miller Lite and closed his tab, a separate TABC report released in January said, trying to show off for the employees. Instead, he scared them enough that one escorted him to his car so he could put his weapons away.