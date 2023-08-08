Proposed Dallas Budget Calls for Property Tax Relief, More Police and Firefighters

The total proposed budget is $4.63 billion. Of that, $1.8 billion make up the general fund. This marks an 8.1% increase, or $137.8 million, over last year’s budget. The budget is will raise 9.54% more in property taxes compared to last year, or $127,711,192. Of that, $27,723,502 is tax revenue that will come from new property added to the tax rolls this year. Sales tax revenues are also projected to be 4.4% higher than last year at $432,750,269.
The budget lays out eight priorities: economic development, environment and sustainability, government performance and financial management, housing and homelessness solutions, public safety, quality of life, arts and culture, transportation and infrastructure, and workforce, education and equity.
Each of these priorities come with major investments.
On the government performance and financial management front, Broadnax plans to provide property tax relief by reducing the property tax rate by 0.65 cents, from 74.58 cents to 73.93 cents per $100 valuation. He also wants to increase the over-65 disabled property tax exemption from $115,500 to $139,400.
City Council member Cara Mendelsohn said that property values in Dallas have increased dramatically this year, and reduced spending and lower tax rates are needed so residents won’t be overburdened and the city’s economy can continue to thrive.
Broadnax seeks to compensate employees fairly through an annual merit program and by increasing the hourly minimum wage from $18 to $18.50.
On housing and homelessness, Broadnax says he wants to house 6,000 individuals by 2025 through the R.E.A.L. Time Rehousing program, which ensures that homeless encampments are decommissioned and that unsheltered homeless people are connected to housing opportunities. He plans to increase funding for cooling and warming shelters by $250,000, and his budget would invest $1.7 million in the minor home repair program to support senior residents.
On public safety, Broadnax has budgeted to provide market-based compensation and step increases aligned with the meet and confer agreement for uniform employees. The meet and confer agreement is a contract between Dallas and its police officers and firefighters that’s meant to ensure the city has a competitive pay schedule that allows both departments to recruit and keep employees.
Broadnax's budget would also to expand the Dallas Police Department’s resources by hiring 290 police recruits and by keeping officers on the force through a retention incentive program and increasing overtime funding by $14.3 million. For the fire department, the budget aims to increase staffing with 100 firefighters and increase overtime funding by $22.2 million.
“For the city of Dallas, our number one priority is to keep residents safe,” Broadnax said in a video about the budget.
Jim McDade, president of the Dallas Fire Fighters Association, said he thought the budget looked good for the fire department and he was glad to see that it follows the meet and confer agreement. However, he said the department’s call volume is increasing annually and he doesn’t see anything in the budget to add resources like ambulances and fire trucks. This is something he hopes to see change as the city works to settle on a budget for the next year.
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said on his blog that it was encouraging to see so much attention given to police and fire in the budget. “Over 62% of the city manager’s recommended budget is dedicated to supporting public safety,” he wrote.
He also noted that while the budget proposal includes a decrease in the city’s property tax rate, most Dallas homeowners are still likely to pay more in city property taxes than last year because of increased appraisal values of their homes. “This administration’s goal is to ensure you actually pay less in city property taxes than you did last year,” the mayor said. “To accomplish this goal, a majority of the City Council must agree that genuine property tax relief is needed this budget cycle, which is why you should email your City Council representative today and let him or her know where you stand on the issue of property tax relief.”
Johnson said that some people think Dallas needs to make tough choices this budget cycle: safer city or smoother streets, delivering services to all or further lowering the tax rate.
“But these are all false choices,” he said. “In this ‘either/or’ world, you have a ‘both/and' mayor. You can have a city that taxes you less, spends less and delivers essential services more efficiently and cost-effectively.”
Broadnax plans to strengthen park security and beef up park and trail lighting, security cameras and emergency blue light tower phones.
On quality of life, the proposed budget seeks to expand library hours and staffing levels at 15 locations to six days a week of service. The budget would also create a short-term rental registration program and inspection team to ensure compliance and oversight of rental properties. Broadnax's budget includes $250,000 in added operational funding for Dallas Animal Services to support spay and neuter services and promote responsible pet ownership.
On transportation and infrastructure, the city manager wants to invest some $140.2 million in public works projects, including improvement and maintenance of 787 lane miles, sidewalk projects and bridge maintenance. Some $138.4 million will go toward improving street lanes, $2 million toward improving 30 alleys, $4.4 million in maintenance of 25 bridges and $5.3 million toward sidewalk improvements. Another $35.1 million is planned for capital improvement projects for stormwater and drainage management to reduce flooding and improve drainage. And $9.5 million is planned to address city facility maintenance needs.
On economic development, Broadnax hopes to launch a community development team to work on community-oriented real estate projects. Planning and zoning staff would increase with $400,000 to address the high demand for new development workload and oversight. A proposal to continue implementing the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Master Plan to transform the convention center is also included here. Broadnax made room to increase public-private partnership investments by $500,000 to target economic development corporation activities to support business development.
When it comes to the environment and sustainability, Broadnax wants to continue advancing the city’s Comprehensive Environmental and Climate Action Plan (CECAP) and calls for a feasibility study and development of a composting site to turn waste into resources.
For workforce, education and equity, the budget would expand the GreenJobs Skills Program, which empowers local contractors looking to fill high-demand green jobs in Dallas. Measures to reduce disparities and improve outcomes in fair housing through the development and implementation of the new fair housing equity plan are part of the plan. The budget calls for supporting awareness of senior services by appointing an age-friendly officer. Broadnax said he hopes to complete a comprehensive senior needs assessment and plan to strengthen community engagement and better support future senior programs and services.
None of this is set in stone yet. The City Council will be briefed on the proposed budget today and is expected to vote on it in late September. Additionally, there will be several budget town hall meetings throughout the month when residents can weigh in on the proposed budget.