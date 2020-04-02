 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Texas Rangers outfielder and sometimes hero Shin-Soo Choo
Keith Allison

Rangers’ Shin-Soo Choo Steps Up for Minor Leaguers in Coronavirus Crisis

Stephen Young | April 2, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

A bit of happy news amid the coronavirus darkness: Texas Rangers outfielder Shin-Soo Choo is extending a big helping hand to every player in the Rangers' minor league system.

According to multiple reports, Choo is giving all 190 Rangers minor leaguers $1,000 to help them navigate the coming weeks and months.

“I came here with nothing, but baseball has given me a lot since. Minor league players are the future of our organization," Choo told Naver Sports, a Korean publication. "I just hope that they can fight through and overcome this difficult time.”

Major League Baseball is giving minor leaguers a $400-a-week stipend through at least May 31. That means Choo is giving his younger colleagues a 2½-week bump in income.

Choo received plenty of love on the internet for his gesture.

Now if we can just see Choo running Globe Life Field's bases sometime before July 4.

 
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

