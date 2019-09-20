Tropical Storm Imelda Remnants Will Move into North Texas on Friday

Remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda are expected to bring heavy rainfall Friday to parts of northern and eastern Texas.

Parts of north and east Texas are expected to see thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and possible flooding Friday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda make their way into the area.

The tropical storm battered Houston and Galveston on Thursday, flooding homes, swamping roadways and knocking out power to thousands of people.

On Friday, the worst effects of the storm are expected to be in East Texas, southeast of a line stretching from Paris to Corsicana and Hearne, according to the National Weather Service.

Patricia Sanchez, a forecaster with the weather service's Fort Worth office, said parts of East Texas could expect to see 1-3 inches of rain Friday. The area has had little rain recently, Sanchez said, so the first rounds of rainfall will likely seep into the soil. But as the day progresses, residents may see localized flooding, she said.

In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, thunderstorms are possible throughout the day Friday, Sanchez said. Forecasters don't expect flooding in the metro area, she said.

On Thursday, heavy rain brought catastrophic flooding to several counties in Southeast Texas. In Houston and elsewhere, emergency personnel rescued motorists stranded in high water and ferried residents through flooded streets to dry ground. In Winnie, a small community about 60 miles east of Houston, officials were forced to evacuate Riceland Medical Center after several inches of floodwater swept into the hospital, Chambers County Emergency Management reported.

Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of emergency Thursday in 13 South Texas counties that are experiencing flooding from the storm.

“The State of Texas is working closely with local officials and emergency personnel to provide the resources they need to keep Texans safe from Tropical Storm Imelda,” Abbott said. “I thank our first responders who are acting swiftly to help the communities that are facing this severe weather event. I urge all those in the path of this storm to take the necessary precautions and heed all warnings from local officials.”