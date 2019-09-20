 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda are expected to bring heavy rainfall Friday to parts of northern and eastern Texas.EXPAND
Remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda are expected to bring heavy rainfall Friday to parts of northern and eastern Texas.
Getty Images

Tropical Storm Imelda Remnants Will Move into North Texas on Friday

Silas Allen | September 20, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Parts of north and east Texas are expected to see thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and possible flooding Friday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda make their way into the area.

The tropical storm battered Houston and Galveston on Thursday, flooding homes, swamping roadways and knocking out power to thousands of people.

On Friday, the worst effects of the storm are expected to be in East Texas, southeast of a line stretching from Paris to Corsicana and Hearne, according to the National Weather Service.

Related Stories

Patricia Sanchez, a forecaster with the weather service's Fort Worth office, said parts of East Texas could expect to see 1-3 inches of rain Friday. The area has had little rain recently, Sanchez said, so the first rounds of rainfall will likely seep into the soil. But as the day progresses, residents may see localized flooding, she said.

In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, thunderstorms are possible throughout the day Friday, Sanchez said. Forecasters don't expect flooding in the metro area, she said.

On Thursday, heavy rain brought catastrophic flooding to several counties in Southeast Texas. In Houston and elsewhere, emergency personnel rescued motorists stranded in high water and ferried residents through flooded streets to dry ground. In Winnie, a small community about 60 miles east of Houston, officials were forced to evacuate Riceland Medical Center after several inches of floodwater swept into the hospital, Chambers County Emergency Management reported.

Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of emergency Thursday in 13 South Texas counties that are experiencing flooding from the storm.

“The State of Texas is working closely with local officials and emergency personnel to provide the resources they need to keep Texans safe from Tropical Storm Imelda,” Abbott said. “I thank our first responders who are acting swiftly to help the communities that are facing this severe weather event. I urge all those in the path of this storm to take the necessary precautions and heed all warnings from local officials.”

 
Silas Allen has been the Dallas Observer's news editor since March 2019. Before coming to Dallas, he worked as a reporter and editor at the Oklahoman in Oklahoma City. He's a Missouri native and a graduate of the University of Missouri.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >