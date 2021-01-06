Rep. Colin Allred Joins Censure Resolution; Texas Republicans Double Down on Subverting Election

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Politicians are reacting to President Donald Trump’s latest scandal mostly along party lines, but House Democrats seek to censure and condemn him, including Dallas U.S. Rep. Colin Allred.

Sunday, an audio recording of Trump emerged in which he pressured Georgia’s secretary of state to “find” enough votes for him to win there. The revelation prompted Watergate’s Carl Bernstein to dub it “the ultimate smoking gun tape” in an interview with CNN.

In an emailed statement Tuesday, Allred called the president’s actions a threat to the nation and its principles.

“President Trump’s actions call for his censure, which is why I am joining my colleagues in taking this step to hold the President accountable and protect our democratic process,” he wrote.

Allred joins around 90 House Democrats who signed on to the resolution, but it’s unclear whether the chamber will vote on it, according to USA Today. If passed, the censure would be a symbolic admonition of Trump.

The Texas Democratic Party is proud of Allred for standing up against the president, spokesman Abhi Rahman said. Trump’s phone call is embarrassing and yet another impeachable offense; blatantly trying to change the election results is “absolutely ridiculous,” he said.

Republicans have proven they will defend Trump to the end, even if it means compromising democratic integrity, Rahman said. The fact that Texas GOP politicians haven’t challenged the president “shows you exactly all you need to know about them and what the Republican Party is.”

“If the shoe was on the other foot, Republicans would be screaming at the top of their lungs about how illegal this is,” Rahman said. “But because it’s Trump, they don’t stand for anything.”

Meanwhile, Texas Republicans such as Sen. Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert continue to push false claims of voter fraud.

Cruz is spearheading an effort to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s win when Congress meets Wednesday to certify the electoral votes. Gohmert said the rejection of his lawsuit to subvert the election amounted to a call for violence in the streets, according to The Hill.

Aside from those two, so far nearly half of Texas Republicans plan to object to Biden’s win, according to The Dallas Morning News’ Todd J. Gillman. The list includes Reps. August Pfluger, Ronny Jackson, Lance Gooden, Randy Weber, Brian Babin, Pete Sessions, Jodey Arrington, John Carter and Ron Wright.

Newly elected Dallas Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne told FOX 4 News she also plans to object on Wednesday, citing unsubstantiated claims of election fraud.

One of the few GOP politicians willing to acknowledge Trump's loss is Sen. John Cornyn, who on Tuesday explained his stance in an open letter to Texans. A former judge, Cornyn wrote he views the process with the same impartiality as he did when he was on the bench.

“Every lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign has failed to change the outcome. And multiple states have conducted recounts to confirm the results — in Georgia, three times,” he wrote. “So, unless substantial, new evidence is presented during the challenges to each state’s ballots, I will not object to the certification of that state’s election results based on unproven allegations.”